Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

A Rundown of Jelly-Like Salps of Oregon, Washington Coasts

Published 04/01/21 at 5:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

A Rundown of Jelly-Like Salps of Oregon, Washington Coasts

(Manzanita, Oregon) – There’s a lot of translucent things lying around Oregon and Washington beaches. Stuff that looks like jellyfish, but may or may not be so. Any beach on the Oregon coast or Washington coastline can produce these at any minute, and sometimes in enormous expanses of a goo-covered beach. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: the aquarium took a photo of a salp found on the beach on a backlit background)

One of the things that really looks like a kind of jellyfish is actually a salp: it’s sort’a see-through, it’s blobby, it’s gelatinous in a way, but most of all it is not a jellyfish.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

However, many kinds of jellyfish that wash up the Washington coast or Oregon coast do indeed look salp-like, and vice versa. Then there’s other little jellyfish-like critters, such as velella velella, which are something altogether different.

How to tell a salp from anything else? First, a jellyfish will have tentacles visible in one way or another, and they are more see-through than a salp. A salp is typified by a blob-like, largely featureless appearance, and it’s a cloudier kind of translucent – in general. Although some salps are definitely easier to see into, there is a kind of criss-cross pattern to some, or as in the case of the Thetys vagina salp pictured below, it’s got blob-like shapes inside.

Jellyfish retain a roundish appearance – some even look like coffee cup lids.

A Rundown of Jelly-Like Salps of Oregon, Washington Coasts
The salp known as Thetys vagina

According to Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium, there’s a lot of different kinds on the Washington coast or Oregon coast, but you mostly see three types.

“I know of 10 different species but there may be more,” she said. “I believe worldwide there are 50 species, 24 on the west coast, but most like warmer waters.”

“The most notable is Thetys vagina, mainly because of its large size which can be just over a foot long. The next two would be Salpa maxima and Salpa fusiformis. A keen eye observer may also come across Thalia democratica but this is a much smaller salp, only reaching about a half inch.”

To add more confusion, sometimes you may see tiny bubbles at the tideline that look out of place: those are comb jellies, sort of a jellyfish.

Boothe said Maxima gets up to 12 inches in length.

“They occur as either individuals or a connected colony,” she said. “The purple projections act kind of as a rudder.”


Sometimes salps are found still alive. Here, the aquarium put a Thalia democratica in a tank, making for a graceful, alien presence.

In their colonial state, Thetys salps don't have those rudders. Salps – just like the freaky pryosome form of salp found in recent years – can form colonies that are comprised of dozens to hundreds of them, reaching several yards long. Even more dramatic, they do this by cloning themselves: replicating dozens of versions of themselves and then forming that chain. This happens at one stage of the creature's life, and then single bodies eventually start breaking away.

Salps are filter feeders, able to filter up to 2.5 liters of water per hour, Boothe said. They eat plankton this way.

Boothe said salps are related to a jellyfish, although it genetically has more in common with fish and people than with jellies. Salps are palaegic, meaning they drift along in the ocean. Then under the right conditions, west winds send them onto beaches of the Washington and Oregon coasts.

“Salps are amazing animals, though in appearance they resemble jellyfish, they are more closely related to fish,” she said. “In order to understand the salp you must first understand the tunicate. Tunicates belong to the same phylum as vertebrates. Though as adults they do not have a backbone, developing larvae posses a tail, a dorsal nerve cord, and a dorsal stiffening structure (not composed of bone) called the notochord. Because of this tunicates are thought to be more closely related to vertebrates such as fish and people.”

That’s right: we’re related to this goofy little guys. Talk about strange relatives.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Salpa Maxima

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

That Green Slime or Sea Goo on Oregon / Washington Coast: What Is It?
Kind of intriguing, sometimes smelly, and it is truly slippery and fairly dangerous. Marine sciences
Video: More Ways to Meander Around Manzanita - N. Oregon Coast Travel Tips
Spend days exploring its nooks and crannies and never get bored. Nehalem, Wheeler, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, kids
A Rundown of Jelly-Like Salps of Oregon, Washington Coasts
A salp: it's sort'a see-through, it's blobby, it's gelatinous in a way. Marine sciences
Meteor Shower and Rare False Dusk Over Oregon / Washington Coast? Yes, Please
Lyrid meteor showers, chance for subtle rarity called the Zodiacal Light. Weather
When the Ocean Burps on Oregon / Washington Coast It's Insanely Cool
A treasure trove of freaky finds and wowing bits from Gold Beach to Washington's peninsula. Marine Sciences, kids
Fire Below, Ghosts Above: Oregon Coast Science No One Tells You
From Brookings up through Astoria, Oregon's coastline has a lot of mysteries just below it. Sciences, geology, Coos Bay, Yachats, Bandon, Depoe Bay
Useful But Odd Oregon Coast Tips: Daylight, Magic Rocks, Sand Dollars
Fun, wacky things to engage in around these beachy parts. Weather
Spooky Lava Rivers Created Much of N. Oregon Coast
A massive river of lava comes searing its way westward from Idaho, so huge it covers miles at a time. Sciences, geology

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 