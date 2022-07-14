U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Injured Woman from South Oregon Coast Beach - Video

Published 07/14/22 at 5:19 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and other local south Oregon coast crews rescued an injured woman Wednesday at Bandon, after she fell from a rock at Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint. A USCG helicopter responded and airlifted the 62-year-old to the hospital. (Video stills from USCG - video at end of article text)

At 2:06 p.m. on Wednesday, wastchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a call for assistance on the beach at the popular south Oregon coast spot, requested by Coos County Fire Dispatch. The woman had taken a tumble off one of the rocks not far from Face Rock. She sustained a leg injury and complained of back pain.

Originally on the scene were Coos County Fire Department, Bandon Police Department and emergency medical service personnel, who administered medical care on the beach but could not properly evacuate the woman because of the rocky, challenging terrain.

Coast Guard personnel arrived on scene at 2:44 p.m. in a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend. There, as seen in the video, you can see one rescuer lower himself first onto the beach and help secure a landing zone. The helicopter then makes it to the beach where local police, fire and EMT's assisted the USGC in getting the stretcher on board.

USGC in Bandon said she was transported to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay where she is in stable condition.

The rocky slabs and spires on this legendary south Oregon coast locale are sometimes deceptively difficult to climb. Visitors, often inexperienced with such rock structures, can find themselves stuck in a spot higher up or encounter extremely slippery conditions in areas because of the ocean or algae.

While it is unknown what happened in this situation, it is inadvisable to climb very far up these structures unless you positively know how to recognize slippery spots on these types of rocks on the Oregon coast. You should also stay clear of the edges of rocky shelves near the tideline.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













Face Rock photos below courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted