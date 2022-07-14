Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Injured Woman from South Oregon Coast Beach - Video

Published 07/14/22 at 5:19 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Injured Woman from South Oregon Coast Beach - Video

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Bandon, Oregon) – U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and other local south Oregon coast crews rescued an injured woman Wednesday at Bandon, after she fell from a rock at Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint. A USCG helicopter responded and airlifted the 62-year-old to the hospital. (Video stills from USCG - video at end of article text)

At 2:06 p.m. on Wednesday, wastchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a call for assistance on the beach at the popular south Oregon coast spot, requested by Coos County Fire Dispatch. The woman had taken a tumble off one of the rocks not far from Face Rock. She sustained a leg injury and complained of back pain.

Originally on the scene were Coos County Fire Department, Bandon Police Department and emergency medical service personnel, who administered medical care on the beach but could not properly evacuate the woman because of the rocky, challenging terrain.

Coast Guard personnel arrived on scene at 2:44 p.m. in a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend. There, as seen in the video, you can see one rescuer lower himself first onto the beach and help secure a landing zone. The helicopter then makes it to the beach where local police, fire and EMT's assisted the USGC in getting the stretcher on board.

USGC in Bandon said she was transported to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay where she is in stable condition.

The rocky slabs and spires on this legendary south Oregon coast locale are sometimes deceptively difficult to climb. Visitors, often inexperienced with such rock structures, can find themselves stuck in a spot higher up or encounter extremely slippery conditions in areas because of the ocean or algae.

While it is unknown what happened in this situation, it is inadvisable to climb very far up these structures unless you positively know how to recognize slippery spots on these types of rocks on the Oregon coast. You should also stay clear of the edges of rocky shelves near the tideline.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Face Rock photos below courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Deceased N. Oregon Coast Gray Whale Likely Tied to Larger Issue of Unusual Mo...
Linked to a trend in the gray whale population that is worrying experts. Marine sciences
Washington Coast's Neah Bay Opens Soon to Salmon Season
Fishing rules are about to change along the northern edges of the Washington coast
Fighter Jet Maneuvers Along Oregon Coast May Create Sonic Booms, Video
Battle exercises in the skies now through July 22. Weather
U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Injured Woman from South Oregon Coast Beach - Video
The woman fell from a rock at Bandon's Face Rock area
Painting Sessions and Salt Marsh Walks Offered N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay
Painting on the Bay happens July 30; Summer Salt and Marsh Tour takes place on July 31. Oceanside events, Lincoln City events
The Ghosts Near Waldport / Seal Rock Beneath These Oregon Coast Sands - Video
Seal Rock's Curtis St. and Lost Creek host something ancient below. Geology, sciences
Unique Outdoor Concerts on S. Oregon Coast Connect You to Nature at Coos Bay,...
Coos Bay's Shore Acres State Park on August 23, 24 and 25, Brookings on August 27. Coos Bay events
Hidden Summer Dangers at Tideline of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast - Video
Some of these sudden drop-offs are five, maybe ten feet down. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted