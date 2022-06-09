Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Crew Deals With Stranded Shark on S. Washington Coast – Alive Briefly / Video

Published 09/06/22 at 7:25 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Oregon Coast Crew Deals With Stranded Shark on S. Washington Coast – Alive Briefly / Video

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Long Beach, Washington) – Labor Day weekend on the south Washington coast proved to be a bit of a show for some folks, as the Long Beach Peninsula saw a large thresher shark show up on the beach. (All photos / video Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe)

As part of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network on the north Oregon coast and south Washington coast, Seaside Aquarium deals with these situations and responded on Saturday morning, after the call came the previous night.

Near Ocean Park, staff found the shark still alive – a true rarity for these kind of sightings. However, it died not long after they arrived.

This meant doing a necropsy right there on the beach, said the aquarium's Tiffany Boothe.

“With some much-needed help, volunteers and staff were able to recover the shark, which weighed anywhere from 300 to 365 pounds,” Boothe said.

It was a situation not dissimilar to August 18: a thresher shark that washed ashore also on the south Washington coast was too big to freeze, so they had to conduct an impromptu necropsy. For this one, the necropsy also started within a few hours, drawing quite a crowd to watch.

“We really wanted this to be a learning experience for people,” Boothe said. “It is not very often that we get to see these large sharks and anything we can learn or educate the public on is a great opportunity.”

The shark stayed available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For the necropsy, they wound up with an audience of 50 to 75 people – not bad for an impromptu show on the sands of the Washington coast.

“It was a great crowd,” Boothe said. “People were really interested and asked a lot of great questions. Most people were fascinated by the length of the shark’s tail, in which it is named after. The thresher shark uses its long tail to 'thrash' through schools of fish, stunning them, then swimming back through and eating the stunned fish.”

All this begs the question: why are these washing lately? They rarely show up on the Oregon coast sands or just north of the border, usually only once a year, if that.

“That is the million-dollar question and that is why it is important to be able to collect data and various tissue and organ samples,” Boothe said. “The one thing we were able to rule out was any fisheries interaction.”

More on Oregon coast thresher sharks. More photos below

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State...
Entrance road closed off from September 11 - 25, hikers can still access
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
Closed from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River. Sciences
High Temps, Smokey Haze on Oregon Coast This Weekend, Beach Fire Bans
In the 80s or higher, air quality alerts, power blackouts, bonfires banned. Weather
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
Power shutdowns near Lincoln City; expect hot, dry winds, increased fire dangers, beach bonfire bans. Weather
N. Oregon Coast Crew Deals With Stranded Shark on S. Washington Coast ? Alive...
It proved to be a bit of a show for some folks. Marine sciences
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, ...
Strawberry Hill Wayside is much bigger than it looks. Florence
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. Florence events
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
Definitely reminiscent of that Pink Floyd album cover. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted