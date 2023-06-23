Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

No Selfies with the Seals, Say Oregon Coast Officials; Other Wildlife Warnings

Published 06/23/23 at 5:21 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Oregon Coast) – It's a cutesy way to put it, but it's true: No selfies with the seals lying around the Oregon coast. Nor any other kind of juvenile wildlife, either. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

There are various young ones being born right now, both onshore and offshore – which includes fawns in the forests and others. If you find one of these adorable little ones, do not get near enough to take a selfie with, said Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) in a recent statement.

“Instead, please keep your distance from seals and sea lions resting on the beach or rocks,” ODFW said. “Harbor seal pupping is in full swing, and you might see a lone pup on the beach while Mom is off feeding. She’s unlikely to rejoin her pup if you’re too close.”

There's even more reasons to stay away from the wee beasties on the beach.

“Other marine mammals seen on beaches in summer include California sea lions stopping to rest during their journey south to breed,” ODFW said. “And elephant seals are molting now – while it isn’t pretty, these animals are not sick.”

Those meaning to help may be well-intentioned, but they'll wind up doing exactly the harm they're hoping to circumvent. It is also very illegal. Marine mammal strandings should be reported to OSP's hotline at 1-800-452-7888.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection covered a run of such bad choices in 2006 and '07, some of which displayed sheer ill-intent.


Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe

In September of 2006, a man was arrested for drunk driving near Florence, and authorities found a baby seal in his van. Even worse, he had clearly let his dog bite the seal, hurting it fairly badly. It would've died soon had it not been discovered.

It was treated at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport and then sequestered in an outdoor area in the hopes of teaching it to hunt on its own and without human imprinting.

Also see S. Oregon Coast Baby Seal Incident More Complex, as Someone (Mostly) Did the Right Thing With Driftwood

A series of daft decisions affected baby seals in 2007, which included another baby seal turned in to Mo's in Cannon Beach by a beachgoer. That seal had clearly been attacked by a dog as well. Around the same time, a baby seal resting on the shores of Astoria was picked up by a man and carried through downtown.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Photos below Seaside Aquarium




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Nehalem Talk Looks at 'Orphan Tsunami' from Oregon Coast in 1700
July 8: how it affected Japan, deeper research. Manzanita events
Art, Oysters 'n Brews Returns to Oregon Coast's Tiny Toledo with Big Following
Live music, fresh oysters, a wine and beer garden. Newport events
Lincoln City Tidepools Hangout at Lincoln City's NW15th: Central Oregon Coast...
Lincoln City's NW 15th St. access is full of tidepools
Accident Near Coos Bay Puts Oregon Coast Dunes Safety to the Fore: Spotting D...
Safety tips for ATVs, including how to avoid slip faces. Florence, Reedsport
No Selfies with the Seals, Say Oregon Coast Officials; Other Wildlife Warnings
Various young ones being born right now, both onshore and offshore. Sciences
Expert on Oregon Coast Orcas: Why So Many Sightings, Practice Kills, Who, More
Why they appear to waste a kill, which pods. Science
Fourth of July / Independence Day Complete Guide for Oregon Coast, 2023
From Brookings to Astoria; some events earlier than July 4. South coast events, Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events, Cannon Beach events, Seaside events, Astoria events
Heceta Head Lighthouse on Oregon Coast Vandalized, Tagged; Suspect Photos
Damage estimated $10,000 to $20,000 for the Florence / Yachats attraction. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted