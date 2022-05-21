Oregon Coast Wildlife Officials: Don't Kidnap Wildlife

Published 05/21/22 at 4:45 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Salem, Oregon) – Whether you're inland in one of the grand wilderness areas of eastern or central Oregon, or in the forests of the Oregon Coast Range or on the beaches, now is the time you'll begin to run into baby wildlife. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said this week that young animals in the wild are rarely orphaned, so you should leave them alone. If you wind up taking one home in the misguided attempt at a rescue, you will hear the advice of “bring it back,” ODFW said. But you'll also run a great chance of a warning or citation from Oregon State Police.

Picking up a baby animal discovered somewhere in its natural habitat is harmful to the animal and possibly harmful to humans. ODFW said because of this it is Oregon law.

ORS 497.308 states that “No person shall remove from its natural habitat or acquire and hold in captivity any live wildlife in violation of the wildlife laws.”

In spite of these repeated warnings, it occurs over and over.

“Unfortunately, every year around this time, ODFW offices, licensed wildlife rehabilitators, and even Oregon State Police are flooded with calls from people who picked up a deer fawn, elk calf, fledgling bird learning to fly, or other young animal they assumed was orphaned because it was alone,” ODFW said. “When removed from the wild, the animal misses the chance to learn where to seek cover, what to eat and how to escape from predators and other dangers.”

Here's how you can help, however:

Keep pets away from wildlife. Pets cause stress on young wildlife, especially fledgling birds in your own yard. Keep dogs on a leash while outdoors.

If you are certain the animal is orphaned and you saw its parent die, or if it is injured, call ODFW or OSP for advice.

Marine Mammals on the Oregon Coast. These are the most common of these issues for beachgoers, especially young harbor seals found resting on the sand. It's not only the babies, however. Mature seals and sea lions may wander onto a beach to rest. ODFW said to stay clear of them and keep pets away. Marine mammal strandings should be reported to OSP's hotline at 1-800-452-7888.



Elk at Ecola State Park, Cannon Beach (photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Deer and Elk. You may spot these in Oregon coast forests as well. Deer and elk give birth from May through July, ODFW said. Like seals, the mother may stay hidden for an extended period while leaving their young to rest in one spot.

“Never assume a young animal is orphaned when you see it alone,” ODFW said. “The mother will return when it’s safe to do so - when people, pets or predators aren’t around.”

Both deer and elk can respond aggressively to dogs as well.

Oregon Birds. ODFW said some fledgling birds can become separated from their parents while learning to fly. People sometimes see this as an abandoned bird, but again, ODFW said to leave them be.

Baby ducks and geese often become separated from their mothers because of humans in the area. If you spot young waterfowl steer clear of it so it has the best chance of survival.

ODFW stressed that with the appearance of bird flu – avian influenza – it is more important than ever to avoid close contact with waterfowl this spring and summer. Do not feed them, this only causes them to congregate in larger numbers and allows the pathogen to spread to other birds more easily. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium









