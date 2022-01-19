Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Baby Elephant Seals May Create A Giant Surprise On South Oregon Coast

Published 01/19/22 at 5:10 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Baby Elephant Seals May Create A Giant Surprise On South Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Oregon Coast) – Even now, this early in the year, you could spot them. Northern elephant seals on the Oregon coast will soon start their pupping season, and sometimes it happens as early as January. (Above: a rare baby elepant seal find on the north coast, courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

According to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), this could mean some chance encounters with a baby behemoth. Actual such occurrences are rare, however, and it's more baby harbor seals and molting elephant seals you generally have to worry about a bit later on.

Still, ODFW is putting out a warning message. You could bump into a baby as big as 500 pounds, especially on southern Oregon coast beaches, which are generally more remote than farther north. In fact, you usually don't find newborn elephant seals up north – it's more of a south coast thing at that stage.

“Mother northern elephant seals generally spend only a short time with their pups before ‘parking' them on beaches and leaving to forage,” ODFW said. “From that time on the pups are on their own. This behavior often leads to beach goers stumbling upon these 500+ pound babies on local beaches.”

As comical as that sounds, it can lead to bad consequences for the not-so-wee beasties. Do not approach them, just as with all the other baby seal warnings you hear about along the Oregon coast. Mother could get spooked by your presence and actually leave the little one stranded.


Courtesy Seaside Aquarium

“These young animals will grow, relying on considerable fat reserves, until they are capable of foraging out at sea like their mothers,” ODFW said. “Because they have very little understanding of the dangers that people and other animals can pose to them, the pups often lie on beaches where human traffic is common and not move.”

ODFW said people often see this and think they're looking at a sick or stranded animal that's in trouble, but this is normal behavior.

“In addition, the young pups will slough off skin as they grow and the odor from the skin can be significant,” ODFW said. “This leads people to believe there is something wrong with the pup. There isn't.”

If you think an animal you find is in trouble, or just see one lying around the beach, contact your local ODFW office to report the animal or contact the Marine Mammal Stranding Network an (800) 452-7888. Most importantly, do not approach one of those gigantic elephant seal babies. ODFW or other state authorities will then take appropriate measures to ensure the pup's safety.

Everyone wants one to grow large enough to join other northern elephant seals feeding out at sea, don't they?

Along the south Oregon coast, some rocky areas are perfectly safe spots to watch these seals feed their young – not just elephant seals but sea lions and harbor seals. ODFW suggested to keep a watch from Cape Arago State Park near Coos Bay, where many seals and sea lions use Simpson's Reef and the Shell Island area, seen from the park.

Later in the spring and summer, molting elephant seals become an issue along the entire Oregon coast. Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe has dealt with those a lot.

“Young elephant seals use the beach while they molt, a process where the seal loses all of its fur and re-grows a new coat,” Boothe said. “Salt water would irritate the sores that they get during their molt, so they choose to haul out of the water.”

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Photo above and below courtesy Haystack Rock Awareness Program, Nala Cardillo


Below, baby harbor seal, courtesy Seaside Aquarium


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Warm, Sunny Skies for Washington / Oregon Coast - But Also Sneaker Waves
Temps close to 60 in some places, some sneaker waves and stagnant air
Five Unusual Rock Structures of Oregon Coast: Shapes to Weird Steps
From faces in the sea to to oddly convenient formations. Travel Tips, sciences
Chowder and Wine Trail, Glass Floats Return to Oregon Coast's Florence in Feb
Florence Wine 'n Chowder Trails returns to the central Oregon coast town February 18 to 20
Crabbing Tips for Oregon Coast Right Now
It's been hit and miss but there is hope, especially around Bandon. Marine sciences, travel tips
Baby Elephant Seals May Create A Giant Surprise On South Oregon Coast
Northern elephant seals begin pupping season any time now. Sciences
COVID Shuts Down Oregon Coast's Largest Seafood and Wine Fest Again
Now, for the third year in a row, the pandemic has left a mark. Newport events
Wacky, Tubular Pyrosomes Found Again on Oregon Coast. Will This Bring More?
In the Florence area there's a great number of them. Weather
Odd and Crusty at Manzanita: Where the Oregon Coast Soars to 1600 Feet
Meaning 'little apple' in Spanish, it's really more like a little forest park

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted