Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Couple Spends Half Hour Rescuing Shark on N. Oregon Coast, Possibly Worked - Video

Published 09/15/23 at 6:27 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Couple Spends Half Hour Trying to Rescue Shark on N. Oregon Coast, Possibly Worked - Video

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – A simple day at the beach; in this case, Rockaway Beach on the Oregon coast. The sun is shining and the waves are lilting as always, and maybe there's a shark that needs rescuing. (Video and photo courtesy Nicole Lattanzi Wood)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for summer
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for summer
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for summer
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for summer
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; summer deals

Wait, what?

Just that situation popped up for Nicole Lattanzi Wood, who sitting at the couple's condo on Tuesday when she and her husband spotted a shark flopping around on the edges of the tideline. Thus started a wacky little adventure, one that wildlife experts and Oregon officials don't really recommend, but the video made a lot of people happy.

Wood decided to help out the little shark, which was likely a juvenile. In the video, she's heard trying to talk to the shark and be reassuring, something that unfortunately a shark won't recognize.

Posted by Nicole Lattanzi Wood on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Using a stick, she started rolling the shark over and over, slowly edging it back into the tide. That, surprisingly, took a whole half hour, Wood told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

What appears to be a salmon shark (they're often mistaken for great whites), was bloodied at the mouth. Clearly it was severely injured, which is usually why they wind up stranding onshore.

Once it was back in the waves, Wood could no longer see it.

“We stayed on the beach and watched for a while to see if it would show up again but it didn't,” Wood told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “Checked the beach again in the morning too, didn't find anything. So hoping it made it.”

Marine experts don't advise doing what Wood did, and in spite of what some suggested on her post on the Life on the Oregon Coast group, the last thing you want to do is grab it by the tail to throw it back.

“Your chances of getting bitten are much greater if you pick it up than if you leave it alone,” said Keith Chandler, manager of Seaside Aquarium.

Did it help by throwing it back in the sea? Chandler said likely not.

“If it's on the beach it's probably going to die anyway,” he said. Then he added with a wry sense of humor: “Better thing to do is leave it 'cause the seagulls need to eat.”

Wood admits they wrestled with the idea of calling first, but couldn't find the numbers right away.

“We worried it would die before anyone could get to us,” she said. “So we did what we thought was right at the time.”

Chandler admits they would not have gotten down there in time before the creature died.

The important parts of this incident are that when it comes to sharks stranded on the beach, there are no laws are hardfast rules. However, mammals – like whales or seals – are an entirely different matter. You don't touch them or try to rescue them. There are laws regarding that – and even very firm laws when it comes to whale carcasses. Taking anything from a whale carcass can wind up a federal crime.

Salmon sharks are common along the west coasts of the Americas, and sometimes caught or injured in fishing gear at sea. That could well be what happened with this one and its bloody mouth. MORE VIDEO BELOW

Hotels in Rockaway Beach - Where to eat - Rockaway Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Posted by Nicole Lattanzi Wood on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

36 Days of Tentative Clam Digging Days for Washington Coast | Oregon Coast Be...
September 29 and going through December 29: Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Target of Thieves, Vandals; Asks Help Finding Items
Stolen railroad ties are in circulation, likely sold online
Couple Spends Half Hour Rescuing Shark on N. Oregon Coast, Possibly Worked - ...
Experts don't suggest this, you could get bitten, but it swam away
Incredible Time Travel Moments in Oregon Coast Historical Photos
Wowing glimpses of old Astoria, Manzanita, Florence, Yachats, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach
Bear and Cub Scare on N. Oregon Coast: Seaside School Locked Down - But Picni...
Seaside Police sent out emergency alerts Tuesday
Otter Awareness Week Celebrates Hope for Its Return, Events in Portland, Oreg...
September 24 - 30 a variety of happenings. Newport events
Curiosities of Yachats: Holes in the Oregon Coast, Gushes to Clams That Dig R...
Surprises lurking at almost every turn. Geology, travel tips, Yachats events, Yachats hotels
The Great, Big Solar Eclipse Coming to Oregon Coast First: Events, Hotels, Tr...
South Coast eclipse events, astronomy, where to stay, traffic, Coos Bay, weather, Bandon, Reedsport, Port Orford, Florence

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted