N. Oregon Coast Calendar Winter - November, December. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Astoria Events

Updated Weekly

Various Mornings (low tides). Haystack Rock Awareness Program. Weather and tide permitting, staffers can be found on the beach throughout the year and on most low-tide mornings. Bird stations and spotting scopes, display tanks with microscopes, brochures and naturalists/interpreters. On the beach, by Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-8060.

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors each week, the Astoria Sunday Market offers locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans. 10 a.m. Astoria, Oregon.

Every Saturday, Sunday. Seaside Beach Discovery Program. Displays, creatures, touch tank, microscopes, wave tank, magnetic sticks, pamphlets, field guides, shells, and more. Plenty for people to discover. Weather permitting. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On the beach in front of Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6211.

Every Wednesday. Seaside Farmers Market. Shop for weekly groceries or just to sample fresh, local foods. 3 p.m. Broadway Middle School Parking Lot. 1120 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3311. sunsetempire.com

See here for Seaside live music listings (some Astoria and Cannon Beach as well)

Every Tuesday. Blues-n-Burgers. 2 for $22. 4 p.m. T. Paul's Supper Club. 360 12th Street, Astoria, Oregon.

November 9. Cannon Beach Lecture Series: Wayne Hoffman, Policy Director for the Mid Coast Watershed Council on the central Oregon coast. He'll be talking about the Peregrine Falcons of Yaquina Head in Newport. Free. 7:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 11 – 12. Women Only Weekend. Yoga, painting, food experiences that include cooking classes and mimosas, food and wine tastings, fashion, pilates and even a doggy show. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeach.org.

November 12. Seaside Downtown Fall Wine Walk. Sample great wine and experience Seaside’s downtown shops. More than twenty Oregon Wineries will showcase their best wines. 3 p.m. $10. Throughout Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-1914. seasidedowntown.com.

November 12. Dog R.A.C.E Day. No prior agility experience is necessary. The event starts with an 8:30 am mandatory registration for the day followed by an orientation. Several different courses will be available for $3.00 each. Unique ribbons will be awarded to the top scorers in the fun runs. Participants should bring a dog, kennel, non-tightening collar or harness, leash (1’ to 6’ long), towel, water bowl, hundreds of tiny soft treats the dog likes such as ¼” cubes of cheese, and lunch or snacks. Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7161.

November 12. NW Author Series: Special guest speaker Carolyn Wood will be discussing her book Tough Girl: An Olympian's Journey. A part of Cannon Beach Woman's Only Weekend celebration. 2 p.m.

November 15. Let’s Go Birding. Join the park ranger at Fort Stevens State Park to observe birds in their natural habitat. Binoculars are provided. Dress for the weather and meet at Battery Russell. Fort Stevens State Park has a $5 day use fee. Oregon State Parks pass holders are exempt from the fee. 9 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-861-3170.

November 16. Cannon Beach Reads. Discussing Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather. New members welcome. 7 p.m. Free. Cannon Beach Library. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 17. Beach Books: Lunch in the Loft. Learn about a new book while enjoying a catered lunch and receive a signed copy of the book being discussed. November Lunch in the Loft Features You Go Girls. Be sure to RSVP at (503) 738-3500. Noon. $30. Beach Books. 616 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. beachbooks37.com.

November 18 – December 23. It's A Wonderful Life. The saga of George Bailey, the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls, dreams of escape and adventure only to have them quashed by family obligation and civic duty. Starring local residents of the north coast. Cost and times vary; call 503-436-1242. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N Hemlock Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 19. Sadie Hawkins Dance. Food, beer, cocktails, a live DJ, and, of course, lots of dancing. Tickets are only $5.00 and proceeds benefit The Armory Anti-Bullying Program. 8 p.m. Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St. Astoria, Oregon. 503.791.6064.

November 20. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. This monthly Sunday forum is sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. 1 p.m. Fort Clatsop Visitors Center. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/fortclatsop.htm

November 23. Wild Mushroom Hike. Hikers will meet for a lesson in mushroom foraging and a hike to search for fungi. Sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothing is recommended. Hikers will meet at Battery Russell. 1 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Rd. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-3170 x 21. oregonstateparks.org

November 24. Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk. Registration opens at 8:30am. The race begins at 9:00am. The race will start and finish at Quatat Park. The cost is $10 per person (cash only). Quatat Park. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3311.

November 25 to December 17. Cannon Beach in Lights. Cannon Beach’s picturesque downtown sparkles with festive holiday lighting displays the entire month of December as businesses compete for awards and you can vote for your favorite online until noon on December 18. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for more details. (503) 436-2623.

November 25. Seaside’s Holiday Parade of Lights. The Parade begins on Necanicum Drive at 1st Avenue and moves on to Broadway to the musical tree of dancing lights, set in the pocket park at the west end of the Carousel Mall. Hot cider, cocoa and cookies are served and Santa’s elf hands out candy canes to children to close this joyful evening of Christmas by the sea. 7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

November 25 – 27. Seaside Holiday Gift Fair. Choose from over 70 booths filled with handcrafted, regional and unique gifts. Entry to this event is free. Friday at noon. Sat and Sun at 10 a.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585

November 26. Holiday Wreath Making Class - Haystack Holidays. Get creative at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce from 11 am until 3 pm. Cost: $15. This wreath-making event comes with an instructor, along with refreshments and holiday music. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 26. Breakfast with Santa at McMenamins. The buffet menu is for kids and adults alike, with dishes such as sausage and bacon, French toast sticks, fruit salad, scrambled eggs and sides. 9 a.m. $13 - $18. McMenamin’s Sand Trap Pub. 1157 North Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150.

Every Saturday from Nov. 26 through December. Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage. The Victorian beach cottage is transformed into a Christmas jewel and will be open on Saturdays from November 26 through December. Guests are served fresh gingerbread with whipped cream or a homemade gingerbread cookie and a hot drink, either tea, hot chocolate or hot cider. Exquisite gingerbread houses and other donated Christmas items are raffled off. Music, raffle contest. Entry includes a tour of the museum and costs $3 for children under 12 and $5 for all others. 1 p.m. Seaside Museum. 570 Necanicum. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. seasidemuseum.org

November 30. Wild Mushroom Hike. Hikers will meet for a lesson in mushroom foraging and a hike to search for fungi. Sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothing is recommended. Hikers will meet at Battery Russell. 1 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Rd. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-3170 x 21. oregonstateparks.org

December 3 – 4. Little Ballet Theater Presents The Nutcracker. This North Coast tradition features a 50-piece orchestra with a 12 voice choir and score by Tchaikovsky. See the Christmas tree glowing and growing on stage and 150 pounds of snow falling. This classical ballet is performed by 75 dancers and guest artists from the Oregon Ballet Theater. $11 - $51. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Astoria High School Auditorium. 1001 W. Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503 325-6441.

December 3. 2016 Seaside Festival of Trees. See all the beautiful trees, and get your photo with Santa himself. New this year, Candy Cane Lane will offer fun holiday activities for kids like Story Time with Princess Belle, Christmas Wand Making with the Sugarplum Fairy, Christmas Cookie Decorating with Santa’s Elves, and more. 10 a.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585

December 5. Holiday Wreath Making Class - Haystack Holidays. Get creative at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce from 11 am until 3 pm. Cost: $15. This wreath-making event comes with an instructor, along with refreshments and holiday music. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

December 7. Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance. Pay tribute to the more than 2300 people lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Participants will gather at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center and proceed to the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge on 1st Avenue over the Necanicum River for a wreath laying ceremony. 9 a.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585.

December 14. Cannon Beach Lecture Series: biologist and wildlife photographer Neal Maine discussing the landmark Oregon Beach Bill and its 50th anniversary. Free. 7:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon.

December 18. The Corps and the War of 1812 - Fort Clatsop. This third-Sunday forum is sponsored by the Lewis and Clark National Park Association and the park. These free programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471

See here for Seaside events in the future (some Astoria and Cannon Beach as well)

More About Seaside hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted