Deep Oregon Coast History at Seaside, Coos Bay Events: of Coroners and of Local Names

Published 11/27/23 a 7:15 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Two distinctive Oregon coast towns and one long stretch between them: but Coos Bay and Seaside will have something in common soon. Both are are taking deep dives into regional and local history. While Seaside boasts a history talk with a somewhat true crime but macabre slant, Coos Bay fills your head up with the reasons for south coast names in the coming weeks. (Photo of Conde McCullough Memorial Bridge courtesy Coos Bay's Oregon's Adventure Coast)

First up: History & Hops is the monthly talk series from the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, this time happening on November 30 at Seaside Brewing Co. The always-scintillating talks make for surprising finds as local historians lay out the eye-popping trivia and factoids – starting at 6 p.m.

On this occasion, Clatsop County Historical Society’s executive director, Mac Burns will present The Book of the Dead - Clatsop County Coroner Inquests 1905 - 1909. It's quite a mix that will hit your dark humor funny bone.

A fascinating and sometimes graphic talk, it highlights death and the attitudes towards death in the early 1900s, not just on the north Oregon coast but in those post-Victorian days in general. There will be an interactive game of “Dead Guy Bingo” which will keep the audience engaged.


Photo courtesy Clatsop County Historical Society

Mac Burns is the Executive Director of the Clatsop County Historical Society and has served in this capacity for 20 years.

Seaside Brewing Co. is at 851 Broadway in Seaside. For further information, please contact Emily Halverson during museum hours at 503-738-7065, or send an email to seasidemuseum@gmail.com.


Then, on the south Oregon coast, find out why some of those beloved landmarks have those names.

After a one-year hiatus, the Coos History Museum's Steve Greif will host its winter class. This eight-week lecture series, “Stories Behind the Names: South Coast Geography,” will take place every Monday evening at 6:30 pm-7:30 pm from January 8 to February 26, 2024.

This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $75 for CHM Members and $80 for the general public. All proceeds support the Coos History Museum’s Annual Fund.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited for this popular program. Reservations can be made by phone at 541-756-6320 or by registering in person at the museum’s front desk.

Astoria area


Wreck of the Sujameco, courtesy Coos History Museum

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

