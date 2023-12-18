Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Winter Solstice Soon: Most Intense Sunset Colors for Washington / Oregon Coast

Published 12/18/23 at 5:35 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Warrenton, Oregon) – This Thursday, there's something a little unusual in the skies of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – but you may not be able to tell unless you know what to look for. Yet one thing will be obvious: sweeter sunset colors. (Above: winter sunset at Seaside, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

December 21 is when the Winter Solstice kicks in, starting at 7:27 p.m. here in the Pacific Northwest. In that moment and that day, this is when the Earth's north pole is tipped farthest away from the sun.

OMSI's astronomy expert Jim Todd said that from Portland's point of view, the sun hits its lowest southern point at 21.6 degrees on the horizon, the very pinnacle of the shortest day of the year, something that was really an important aspect of the world to our more primitive ancestors.

“On December 17 - 25, we will have nearly 8 hours and 42 minutes of daylight to enjoy,” Todd said.

This time of year also means something else intriguing when it comes to those sunsets on the Oregon coast and Washington coast. Many scientists – and pro photogs – note that sunsets just seem prettier in winter.


Lincoln City in winter - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

There is actual empirical data that says it doesn't just seem that way – sunsets about now ARE more intense.

“Because of the low angle of the sun's arc, it will produce the most spectacular sunrises and sunsets of the year,” Todd said.

Part of that can also be the lack of humidity when skies are clear and it's cold out, according to scientists from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On the coastlines of Washington and Oregon, air tends to be cleaner as well, which cuts down on particulates that can cause color-dampening haze, according to the Coastal Interpretive Center in Ocean Shores, Washington.

Yet the solstice brings more glad tidings than the holly, ivy, Christmas cheer and its ancient Pagan origins that are straight out of a Jethro Tull tune.

“It is easy to see why our ancestors could be frightened by the sun's movements,” Todd said. “They believed that if the Sun continued its journey south, the world would be plunged into eternal night. Winter solstice celebrations were so widespread in our Western culture that the early Christian church decided to move Christmas to the time of the solstice. For those of you who dislike the dark winter days, look at the bright side: after December 21, the days will gradually grow longer and the nights shorter as Earth completes its yearly journey around the sun.”

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com



Bayocean


Newport's Moolack Beach


Bandon's Elephant Rock Photo Courtesy Manuela Durson Fine Arts

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Shipwrecks: List of Those You Can See - and Cannot
From Astoria down to Brookings, deep history and details of shipwrecks. History

Winter Whale Watch Week 2023 - Not Just Grays on Oregon Coast
December 27 through December 31 at 15 spots. South coast events, Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events, events, Seaside events, Astoria events

State Police Nab Especially Furry Burglar on North Oregon Coast, But Flees th...
Oregon State Police responded recently to a burglary. Sciences

Newport Latest Oregon Coast Town to Get All-Terrain Track Chair for Accessibi...
Joining Gold Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Seaside, Florence and Netarts

One of Two Washed-Out Oregon Coast Roads May Open Soon
Sandlake Road is still an unknown; Miami-Foley fixed soon

Popular Oregon Coast Range Park Begins Rolling Trail Closures: LL Stub Stewar...
Tree thinning to improve the health of the 164-acre park. Sciences

Famed Oregon Coast Exploding Whale Celebration in Florence Next Weekend
November 12 is Exploding Whale Day in Florence, with Paul Linnman. Florence events, south coast events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Manzanita events

Washington Coast Clam Dig Dates in Dec, Jan, Feb
Long Beach, Copalis, Mockrocks and Twin Harbors to start with. Washington coast events


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted