2 Teens, Dog Need Rescue at N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach

Published 4/03/24 at 6:55 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Tuesday saw some tense moments on the beach at Cannon Beach when Cannon Beach Fire District (CBFD) responded to a report of two people in the surf that needed rescue, which included the family dog.

In a press release, the CBFD also said it helps illustrate the dangers that are coming to the Oregon coast as tourist season gets ready to ramp up.

Around 1:15 p.m., personnel responded to a report of two individuals trapped in the surf near the Tolovana Wayside. The crew arrived within minutes, finding both were out of the water and resting on the beach – conscious and breathing. One was an 18-year-old and the other a 14-year-old, both siblings in the family. The two had been out boogie boarding with wetsuits.

The department said statements from the parents indicated at one point they noticed the pair were out in the ocean no longer with their boogie boards. By the time rescue personnel arrived, the 14-year-old was able to get the sibling and boogie boards out of the water.

“Both were transported to Providence Seaside Hospital by Medix Ambulance with one fire personnel on board,” CBFD said.

As of early Tuesday evening, the pair were doing just fine, CBFD said.

Also pulled out of the water was the family dog, reportedly rescued by a family member. The dog was also in good condition, the department said.

As summer's busy season approaches, CBFD wants to remind everyone that if you head to the Oregon coast, you'll need to take some precautions. They suggested:

If you are caught in a rip current, remember these life-saving tips:

- Stay calm and do not fight the current

- Swim parallel to the beach, following the shoreline – then head back to shore

- If you can't escape, “float or tread water”

- If you require help, wave or yell for help

- Again: stay calm

Do not go out into the ocean beyond your knees. Children should always be within arm's reach of their parents.

When in doubt, don't go out

CBFD said it's really important to not head out in the surf yourself if you see someone in trouble: call 911 immediately. You risk becoming a victim yourself.

When you call, do not leave the area: wait for first responders to speak with you and give you the OK to leave.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month.

