UPDATE: What's Open on Oregon Coast and What Isn't

Updated 05/20/2020 at 11:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – UPDATED. Seaside just voted to open up lodgings at 100 percent capacity on May 26. The situation along the Oregon coast is incredibly fluid when it comes to reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, and some days things shift within a few hours. While this gives a good look at what has been brought back to life as of May 21, more restarts are inevitable.

Luckily, lodgings are open or will be open soon in just about all areas, except Astoria. Beach accesses are a mixed bag almost every place but most of the state has opened these up. However, the messages from many visitor centers are just because you can it doesn’t mean you should.

Currently, all counties along the coast are under Phase One reopenings, which means some restaurants have opened back up limited seating, but many are still doing only to-go orders. You’ll have to check with each one individually.

In all cases you should wear a mask while in coastal shops or city limits. Some lodgings will actually require this.

Keep checking the Oregon Coast News section for updates. The current situation is:

Astoria - Warrenton. Clatsop County is in the beginnings of its Phase One opening, meaning some businesses are restarting in restricted ways. However, no lodgings are operational at this time and no major parks are open yet around Astoria. According to the visitors center in Astoria: “We want to welcome you back to Astoria and Warrenton, but now is not the time. For now, our beaches, parks, hotels and attractions are closed to visitors and non-essential travel is still discouraged. Please stick to exploring and supporting your local community. We’ll see you again when the time is right.”

Just south of Warrenton, some beaches in Gearhart have been open for awhile.

Seaside. Beaches in town are open now but only to locals. Lodgings will be up and running on May 26 at 100 percent capacity. The city is asking to please not visit until then, but many businesses are hoping visitors will come out.

Seaside Aquarium is open as of Wednesday, May 20. Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

Cannon Beach. Beaches in town were officially opened up to the public on Friday, and lodgings will resume on May 26. The town will be welcoming of visitors then. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Neskowin. Tillamook County is a mixed bag, with all lodgings opening up May 29. Businesses there are swinging their doors wide open to visitors at that time. However, most beach accesses are still technically closed. You should be able to get into many beaches that lie between major accesses, however, such as those in neighborhoods in Rockaway Beach, around Tierra Del Mar (near Pacific City), etc. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) operates most accesses there and has not opened up that area as yet. Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours

As Visit Tillamook Coast’s Nan Devlin put it, you’ll likely have to park farther away to get to many beach accesses, such as at Manzanita.

The Garibaldi Museum will be opening to the public on Saturday, May 30. They will, however, be open only by appointment and only on weekends until it is deemed safe for visitors and staff to open further. Appointments will be made on an hourly basis from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays. They may be made by calling 503.322.8411. Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours

Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats. OPRD has reopened the vast majority of Lincoln County parks and beach accesses, although a small select few may still be closed. Most cities and unincorporated areas of the county will see lodgings open up on June 1, while Waldport kicks off overnight stays on May 22 and Newport on May 23. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Major attractions like the Oregon Coast Aquarium will not be open yet. They just sent out word that may still be awhile. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Hotels in Newport - Hotels in Waldport - Hotels in Yachats



Strawberry Hill



Lane County – Florence, Dunes. All major coastal parks in Lane County are open, including the Dunes National Recreation Area. This includes secluded beach spots between Yachats and Florence like Strawberry Hill, Bob Creek, Neptune and Heceta Head. Florence has had lodgings opening for a few weeks.

However, according to Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County, the area is currently asking people to stay away.

“Non-essential travel is still not allowed so no one should be coming to the coast and people should stay in their own community,” he said. “If those are open then locals can recreate in them according to the state guidelines.”

At the dunes rec area, Sand Master Park is open and renting sandboards. 5351 Hwy 101. Florence, Oregon. 541.997.6006. SandMasterPark.com.

Coos County – Coos Bay, Charleston, Bandon. Most beach accesses in that region of the southern Oregon coast have opened up as well as lodgings. However, according to the tourism promotions group Oregon’s Adventure Coast, the area wishes to be left alone at this time.

“Lodging is no longer restricted but Gov. Brown’s stay at home order is still in place,” said executive director Janice Langlinais.” So while we are happy to see Phase 1 reopening happening, we are still encouraging folks to stay safe and dream about visiting us.”

Curry County – Gold Beach, Brookings. Most state parks have unlocked their beach accesses in this section at the very southern end of the Oregon coast, and lodgings have opened up as well. However, like the rest of the southern and south central coast, they are asking people to not visit as yet.









