Every First Thursday of the Month – Yachats Big Band, at the Yachats Commons. Couples, families and singles are invited to dance to the Big Band Classics of Glen Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and others. Alcohol- and smoke-free; light refreshments. 7 – 9 p.m. $5 donation for adults, kids free. Yachats Commons, at 441 N. Coast Hwy 101 (between 4th and 5th on Hwy 101) Yachats, Oregon. 541-265-2514.

Wine Tasting at The Wine Place, each Saturday. For a complete wine tasting schedule call (541) 547-5275.

Third Thursday of Each Month. Yachats Movie Night. Free movies. Yachats Commons Auditorium, W 4th & Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

First Tuesday of Each Month. Yachats Scrabble Night. Bring your own Scrabble board if you have one, although not necessary. 5:30-7 p.m. Yachats Public Library. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Day. Cape Perpetua Visitor Center. Features nature films, roving interpreters and summertime naturalist led walks and talks. The walks depart from the Visitors Center for old-growth coastal rain forest or for marine gardens. Walk with a Ranger every Monday at noon. Center hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, May – Sept. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily Mar, Apr, Oct. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri-Tues, Nov – Feb. Just south of Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3289.

Every Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 7 am to 9 am. Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center, S end of the Waldport Bridge. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2002.

Every Monday. Walk with a Ranger every Monday at noon. Retired chief park ranger and interpretive naturalist Michael Noack will lead a leisurely 30- to 60-minute hike along easy-to-moderate trails. Attending the hikes is free, but a day-use fee or recreation pass is required within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. For more information, call Visitor Center staff at 541-547-3289.

Every Third Sunday. Open Mic Night: music, poetry, prose, performance - held from 7 pm to 9 pm. Green Salmon Coffee & Tea. 220 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.



November 25. Black Friday Chocolate Tasting. A tasting for Stargazers Gourmet. 10 a.m. Just Local. 271 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3848.

November 25 – 27. Galleries Open House. The galleries are located at the north edge of town. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4121.

November 25 to December 24. Yachats Shoppers' Holiday Raffle. Receive a raffle ticket for every $10 you spend on retail items at participating businesses in Yachats. The drawings for more than two dozen prize winners will be held December 27 at the Yachats Visitors Center. You need not be present to win. Yachats, Oregon.

November 26. Yachats Merchants' Holiday Open House. Part of Small Business Saturday. Festive tunes, cookies, treats, hot apple cider, and food and wine tastings at designated businesses. Yachats, Oregon.

November 27. Matt Nakoa in Concert. An intimate afternoon concert. 2 p.m. Advance tickets $12, $15 at the door. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, 360 W 7th St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 1. Yachats Big Band Dance. Swing to the sound of this 17-piece band. $5 suggested donation for adults; children under 12 free. 7 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W 4th St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4252.

December 2 – 4. 89th annual Yachats Ladies Club Holiday Bazaar. Crafts include handknit items, aprons, quilts, afghans, wall hangings, home decor, table runners, pot holders, potato bakers, casserole carriers, bake sale table, gift baskets and much more. Lunch on Saturday with famous Ladies Club Pies. Quilt raffle drawing at 2 pm on Sunday. Noon on Friday; 10 am on Sunday. Yachats Ladies Clubhouse, W 3rd and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 3. Breakfast with Santa. Breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, choice of ham or sausage, milk, tea, or coffee. Bring the entire family and join the fun. Crafts and presents for kids, photos with Santa and more. Free. Yachats Lions Hall. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

December 3. Winter Wonderland Dinner Concert. Yachats' favorite son, pianist Milo Graamans, and a wonderful gourmet meal prepared by Michelle and Anthony of Ona Restaurant. Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased in Yachats at Mari's Books and at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 6 p.m. Yachats Commons, 441 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

December 10. Meet Santa. 11 a.m. 501 Building, Hwy 101 and W 5th St. (next door to the Yachats Commons). Yachats, Oregon.

December 10. Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble Winter Holiday Concert. This community band of some 35 members will present a program including a mix of holiday favorites, show tunes and classical transcriptions, and will include, of course, some ancient Yuletide caroling. 2 p.m. $5. Yachats Commons, 441 Hwy 101 at W 4th St. 541-563-7642.

December 10. Community Christmas Concert. Christmas carols and music by both the choir and the handbells, conducted by Milo Graamans. 2 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, 360 West 7th Street. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3400.

December 10. 31st Annual Yachats Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. Begins with an official declaration of the opening of Yachats Winter Celebration (7 p.m.) followed by a brief talk by Mary Claire Crook about winter celebrations around the world. Little Log Church, W 3rd & Pontiac. At 7:30 pm everyone crosses the street for music and refreshments. 7:30 - 8:00 pm The Sweet Adelines sing holiday harmonies a cappella at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse, W 3rd & Pontiac.Throughout Yachats.

December 10 – 11. 21st annual Victorian Christmas Open House, Heceta Light Keepers' House. The Queen Ann style Keeper's House will be decorated with Victorian flourishes inside and out. Enjoy warm drinks and treats and performances by local musicians. Santa Claus will be there, and Oregon State Parks volunteers will offer historic tours of the lighthouse. Raffles, shuttle service, candle walk. 4 p.m. The parking fee is $5 or present your Oregon Coast Passport. The lightstation is located just 14 miles south of Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3696.

December 16. Families Together Ornament Night. Holiday meal, storytime, ornament making, tree decorating and lots of holiday cheer to ring in the season. Santa is sure to make an appearance. This event is free. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W 7th St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4599.

December 17. Winter Solstice Night Bonfire Party. Annual community bonfire that offers music, sweet treats, and a warm welcome. Music will be provided by Mary-Beth Nickel on flute and Roy Simpson on bodhran. Guests are invited to bring a percussion instrument as well as a piece of firewood to add to the bonfire. Treats. 4 p.m. Yachats Commons, 441 Hwy 101.

December 17 – 18. 21st annual Victorian Christmas Open House, Heceta Light Keepers' House. The Queen Ann style Keeper's House will be decorated with Victorian flourishes inside and out. Enjoy warm drinks and treats and performances by local musicians. Santa Claus will be there, and Oregon State Parks volunteers will offer historic tours of the lighthouse. Raffles, shuttle service, candle walk. 4 p.m. The parking fee is $5 or present your Oregon Coast Passport. The lightstation is located just 14 miles south of Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3696.



December 27 – December 31. Winter Whale Watch Week. Whale watch interpreters will be at the Cape Perpetua Visitors' Center and Cook's Chasm. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Just south of Yachats, Oregon. Whalespoken.org.

January 1. 7th annual New Year's Peace Walk. Begins at 10:00 am at the Yachats Commons, 441 N. Hwy 101. Hikers will follow a 2.6 mile loop that includes sections of the 804 Trail, the Ya'Xaik Trail and the Gerdemann Botanic Preserve public footpath. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3144.



Florence



November 18 - 19. Florence In Bloom Holiday Open House. Holiday gift and décor items, silk arrangements, plants, delicious chocolates, wine selection, stain glass and jewelry produced by local artists. 9 a.m. 1234 Rhododendron Dr. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-5391. www.florenceinbloom.com/

November 18. Pink Martini. Mid-tempo style, smooth vocals, romantic lyrics, a sparse trumpet solo and acoustic piano accompaniment. 7 p.m. Pre-concert talk 6:15 p.m. $49. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. eventcenter.org

December 2 - 3. FRAA Holiday Arts Festival. A fantastic artisan fair – just in time for the holidays. Vendors galore. 10 a.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. eventcenter.org

December 3 - 4. Ho, Ho, Hollywood – 2016 Holly, Jolly, Follies. A sort of holiday variety show, featuring comedy, music, dance, singing and surprises. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $10 - $18. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. eventcenter.org

December 10. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Galleries and art businesses in Florence highlight their displays on the Second Saturday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. Throughout Florence, Oregon.

December 14. Jazz Kings – Happy Holidays Christmas. Spruce up your singing chops to join in on some good old fashioned sing-alongs. 7:30 pm. $30. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. eventcenter.org

December 27 – December 31. Winter Whale Watch Week. Whale watch interpreters will be at the Cape Perpetua Visitors' Center and Cook's Chasm. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Just south of Yachats, Oregon. Whalespoken.org.

December 31. New Year’s Eve with Curtis Salgado. Join Curtis with special guest Hank Shreve from 9 p.m. to midnight and ring in 2017. $28 - $43. 9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. eventcenter.org



