Florence Chamber Gives Away Two-Night Stay and Dinner at the Oregon Coast

Published 1/15/24 at 4:05 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – Imagine, if you will, a free stay at the Oregon coast. Then imagine this oceanfront getaway swag comes with dinner.

No, it's not some otherworldly scenario invented by Rod Serling. It's what Florence Chamber president Bettina Hannigan calls a “memory-making dream vacation for someone” and all you have to do to win is enter via the chamber's website.

What you get: two nights at the ocean front Driftwood Shores Conference Center and Resort, including a $50 certificate to their onsite purveyor The Market and Dine-In Deli.

What it takes to get it: enter for the chance to win at https://bit.ly/2NightsinFlorence before February 28.s

“[It's] a place rated by WorldAtlas.com at #5 of 14 Best Small Towns to Visit on the Pacific Coast (higher than Mendocino, Catalina Island, or Big Sur) and as one of the 10 Coziest Small Towns in Oregon,” Hannigan said. “TheTravel.com rated us #3 most underrated beach towns in the country, higher for desirable travel than any west coast beach town and higher than famous beaches like Siesta Key in Florida or Gulf Shores in Alabama.”

Hannigan said the next big day on the Oregon coast is Valentine’s Day, but it's in the middle of the week this year.

Florence Chamber Gives Away Two-Night Stay and Dinner at the Oregon Coast

“There is a weekend on either side of it to take advantage of for the holiday this year,” Hannigan said. “And as Expedia.com’s #5 place to ‘Pop the Question,’ that gives romantics two ways to avoid the doghouse.”

The winner will receive:
A choice of either an oceanfront double-queen or single-king room with full kitchen, free wi-fi, and free parking.
A $50 certificate to The Market and Dine-in Deli at Driftwood Shores good for wine, snacks, sandwiches, and other fresh deli items.
Gorgeous views and direct access to the wide-open and uncrowded expanse of beautiful Heceta Beach.
Free access to the family and kid’s pools.
Winner (must be over age 18) will be notified by email on February 29, 2024.

While in Florence be sure to explore the unique mix of quaint shops, stunning galleries, parks, historic museums, delicious food and drinks, the marina, and historic bridge. Head south over the bridge to start a sand dune adventure with rented ATVs, professionally driven sand rails, or on a sandboard. Or, head north a few minutes from town and start taking in some of the most breathtaking vistas, pristine beaches, and fascinating tidal pools on the West Coast.

