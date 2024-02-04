Florence's Wine, Chowder and Glass Float Trail Returns in Feb to Central Oregon Coast

Published 2/04/24 at 4:45 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – President's Day weekend in the central Oregon coast town of Florence takes on a downright regal turn. It's the annual Florence Wine, Chowder, and Glass Float Trail sweeping into the beach burgh on February 16 to 18, produced by the Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets to the wine part of the event will eventually be online at FlorenceFun.com or wineandchowdertrail.com or at the Chamber’s office (290 Highway 101) until February 16. These are $20, getting you 12 tastes and a commemorative glass.

The combined glass float/chowder trail map and ballot is $5.

The Chamber’s Wine Trail is Saturday, February 17, from noon to 5 p.m. You'll get to stroll scenic Old Town and sample wines from a dozen different Oregon wineries or distilleries ( it is 21 and over only).

Wineries include Gelardi Vineyard, Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards, Sarver Winery, Season Cellars, La Velle Vineyards, La Velle Vineyards and Walnut Ridge Winery, among others.

Free shuttle: Three Rivers Casino Resort will provide free shuttle service to transport attendees between Old Town’s Gazebo Park on Bay St., the Florence Events Center, and the casino. The circuit is expected to run hourly.

On Sunday, February 18, the Chowder Trail takes over from noon to 3 p.m. These include: The Market at Driftwood Shores (with samples at The Florence Playhouse), Florence Event Center Catering (at All About Olives), ICM Restaurant, Linda Did It Deli (at Beth Rudometkin/American Pacific Mortgage), Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tea Room, Shorewood Senior Living (at Socks to a T), and Three Rivers Casino Resort at their food court.





Attendees will use the ballot on the passport/map to vote for this year’s best chowder.

Great Glass Float Trail. Friday also kicks off the other glass float hunt for the central Oregon coast, where you wander through town searching for more than 34 hand-blown glass floats – not on the beaches, however. These are placed in plain sight, but you don't pick them up. These sightings enter you into a drawing for the floats: the more you find, the more chances to win.

First, you pick up a passport and map at the Chamber’s visitor center (during business hours) or Gazebo Park (Saturday and Sunday). Entrants can tell the store’s clerk where they spotted a float and have their passport validated and receive an entry coupon that must be filled out and turned in by 3:15 p.m. Sunday to the Chamber’s welcome table at Gazebo Park Sunday for the 3:30 p.m. drawings.

Also returning this year is the annual Taste of Art and Wine event Saturday, February 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Florence Events Center 715 Quince St. It's put on by the Florence Regional Arts Alliance (FRAA). Saturday’s featured wineries include Bluebird Cellars, McKenzie Crest Wines, and Summerfield Estates. Summerfield’s samples will also be featured there on Sunday.

On Sunday, Thinking Tree Spirits and King Estate Winery will offer tastings at Three Rivers Casino Food Court/Sportsbook lounge.

Admission is free and features a juried art show with cash prizes up to $300 for 2-D and 3-D art, artisan booths, and demonstrations. Exhibits include works of art in wood; art for the garden; fiber creations of all kinds from hand- painted silk, felted and quilted items, to knitted and crocheted items to wear; glass works of art; jewelry designs in various media; pottery, paintings, photography and more.

“February in Florence is a deliciously thrilling time for locals and visitors,” said Florence Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “With the unique flavor palate of Oregon’s finest wines and chowders added to all the fun activities, and some of the year’s best sunsets, there’s color, texture, and a unique seasonality in the air. You can taste and feel why we call this place Oregon’s Coastal Playground.”

For more information on the Florence Wine, Chowder & Great Glass Float Giveaway Trails Weekend, call the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce at 541-997-3128 or visit WineAndChowderTrail.com.

See the Florence, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map - Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted