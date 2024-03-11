Carousing Around the Central Oregon Coast for Spring Break A Nonstop Beach Party

(Newport, Oregon) – In one stretch of coastline, the kidlet attractions are so numerous it's dizzying. Spring break seems made for this area called the central Oregon coast: where rugged, intricate beaches meet manmade fun times for young folk, some of which are far from the maddening crowds. Then at night, there's some tasty, wacky bars for those more adventurous in the over-21 world. (Above: Strawberry Hill near Yachats / Florence - all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Generally, the Central Coast is considered the expanse of Lincoln County: including Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Seal Rock and Yachats. It also includes Florence, after which the south Oregon coast begins.

All of it sports some intriguing spring break travel ideas you probably don't know about.

Often, in between each of these towns lie a load of hidden spots and marvels. Just south of Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach and Lincoln Beach host miles of soft sand beaches rarely touched in some cases. Just south of Depoe Bay you'll encounter quite the selection of turn-offs and little parks overlooking massive waves.



Gleneden Beach

In that 15-mile stretch between Yachats and Florence, there's hardly another a soul around at many of the beaches, especially Ocean Beach Picnic Ground or Strawberry Hill. It's a run of mind-boggling beaches, cliffs and basalt structures that are usually way more populated by tidepool creatures than humans.



Lincoln City

Within Lincoln City, spring break is perfect for this town. It's like party central for kids in many ways. Oodles of soft sand beaches with the occasional treasure, like finding those coveted glass floats. During this time of year, the place holds the Festival of Illusions Magic Festival, which is a week's worth of astounding fun. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Just south of Depoe Bay, there's also the Devil's Punchbowl, a sea cave at the end of a small premonitory where you can watch the ocean swirl around.





Within Depoe Bay sits a feature that no other cities on the Oregon Coast have. None have a spouting horn right in the middle of downtown, anyway. Spring is not a bad time to catch it full of lots of breaker action, but it's not guaranteed. It can shoot sea water high into the sky with tremendous force, enough to sometimes douse your car with sea water. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours

At Newport, it's a vast array of kiddie attractions within walking distance in many ways. The Oregon Coast Aquarium hosts a giant underwater tube where you can walk between live sharks as well as lots of wowing jellyfish on display. The Hatfield Marine Science Center and its interactive exhibits are incredibly engaging and then there's always that octopus to gawk at in the front lobby. Both are at South Beach.

Newport's Bayfront / Yaquina Bay is one never-ending run of attractions in various forms, including Ripley's Believe It Or Not, places to watch sea lions go bonkers and it's perhaps the crabbing hotspot on the coastline. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

Just south of Yachats, don't miss the Devil's Churn and its wild, chaotic waves. It all sits below Cape Perpetua, which stands some 800 feet above it all and creates astounding views. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County Maps and Virtual Tours

After dark, for those looking for a little spice in their nightlife, the dive bars of Lincoln City and Newport are legendary for creatively silly times. Hit the older buildings.







