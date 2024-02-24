One Heckuva Oregon Coast Bargain: Florence Indoor Yard Sale on March 23

Published 2/23/24 at 5:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – Up for a bit of bargain-hunting? Perhaps, you crave the opportunity to grab some vintage glass, fun 'n funky clothing, maybe unique jewelry or even old LPs? What if all this also meant a drive to the central Oregon coast? (Photo courtesy Florence Visitors Center)

Florence has been providing just that for a number of years now with the Florence Indoor Yard Sale, put on by Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE) at the Florence Events Center. The newest installment of the shop-o-rama happens there on Saturday, March 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year, admission is just $2. Parking is free.

There's some 8000 square feet of deals in the central Oregon coast venue, jam-packed with treasures and bursting with bargains. You'll undoubtedly find something you didn't know you needed, said FACE president Rachel Pearson.

“Annually, this is a huge sale,” she said. “Having so many vendors in one location builds more fun and excitement than having a private sale in your own yard. We usually have 45 to 50 vendors and more than 400 people attending, many of whom drive over from the valley or from up and down Highway 101 to shop our one-day sale. Reviews by our vendors and shoppers are always very positive.”

Each year, the Florence Indoor Yard Sale gets hit with locals and bargain hunters from all over the state, as both sellers and customers, Pearson said. There's also quite a bit of good-natured haggling.

“Shoppers will find just about everything - from $1 bargain items to rare vintage glass, home decor like table linens, furniture, and appliances; along with clothing, shoes, and one-of-a-kind jewelry; as well as music, books, posters, and vinyl LPs for inspiration and entertainment,” Pearson said.

FACE is an all-volunteer operation which helps support the Florence Events Center.

One of the prime attractions is that while it's on the Oregon coast, the massive selling shindig is open rain or shine.

“The Florence Events Center is an excellent venue to accommodate many shoppers and sellers and keep them dry in the case of rainy weather,” Pearson said. “You also can count on hot coffee waiting for you inside to get your day of shopping or selling started. And, the excellent Florence Events Center Catering Service will be open for hot or cold drinks, refreshments, and light meals.”

FACE’s run many community events like the Winter Music Festival, Florence Festival of Books, Florence Indoor Yard Sale, art gallery galas, and others - and these are the group’s primary fundraisers.

For more on the festival see FlorenceArts.org.

