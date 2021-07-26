Highlights of 2021 on Oregon Coast: Happenings, Events, Festivals

Published 07/26/21 at 8:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Just what you didn't know you needed: a look ahead at what events have returned to the coast for 2021. Music, food, fun, outdoors, and maybe even some ghosts and bits of Stark Trek.

Pandemic restrictions and surges may take a toll once again, but for now these are some highlights of what's happening on the coast through the end of the year from the southern Oregon coast to the edges of the Washington coast. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

It is not a comprehensive list - there will be a larger one on Oregon Coast Beach Connection's calendar pages soon. These are only the highlights, and these may change over time. This list may be updated in a day or two.

Bandon Crab Derby: Win Prizes by Crabbing on S. Oregon Coast Bandon Crab Derby and it happens July and August

Hatcheries on Oregon Coast Reopen Outdoor Areas After Year Shutdown

November 25 - December 31. Annual Holiday Lights @ Shore Acres. The holiday lights are back and in full force. Shore Acres State Park, near Coos Bay, Oregon. (541) 888-3732. Shore Acres Holiday Lights Fest Returns to S. Oregon Coast

September 18 – 19. Bay Area Fun Festival, Coos Bay. Thousands of locals and visitors from afar come to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes for this popular festival. Highlights include live entertainment, the famous Cruz the Coos featuring nearly 500 vintage automobiles, the Prefontaine Memorial Run, a parade and much more. Coos Bay, Oregon. See website.

August 14. Yachats River Valley Farm Tour. Meet “up the river folks” who are using their land to raise anything from llamas to edible flowers. This year's self-guided tour will feature up to eight farms, each showcasing their products, including vegetables, herbs, berries, flowers, plants, meats (grass-fed), and more. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Yachats area. http://www.forksfarm.com/

October 1 and 2 sees the return of the Oregon Coast Jazz Party to Newport. It's days of great music, conversation and fun. A long list of performers has already been finalized: Katie Thiroux, Gilbert Castellanos, Russell Malone, Darrell Grant, among others. Newport Performing Arts Center. Coastarts.org for updates.

February 24-27, 2022. Newport Seafood and Wine Festival is back. The chamber has not announced specifics yet, but it's quite possible there will be capacity restrictions and other mask requirements if the population has not yet become better vaccinated. Newport, Oregon. See updates https://www.newportchamber.org/.

Shop at the Docks Tours Return to Oregon Coast: Garibaldi, Newport

Finders Keepers Glass Floats. Every day glass floats are dropped on the beaches of Lincoln City – returning to the town after more than a year's hiatus. There are also special glass float drops scheduled throughout the year. See Lincoln City page

Every Saturday. Bijou Theater's Drive-In Summer Movie Series. $25 per car load. Shows start at dusk Saturday nights through the end of August. Lincoln City Cultural Center parking lot. CinemaLovers.com. Drive-In Movies Back on Sat Nights at Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Cultural Center

Every Sunday brings the Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Outdoor Market to the central Oregon coast. From 9 a.m. to noon, it's all handmade or homegrown all the time – sold by independent business folk. Masks are require to enter. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City. LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org

Every Friday and Saturday brings the Artisan Faire 2021 at the Salishan Marketplace. Local Oregon products made by locals. Fridays it happens 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Salishan Marketplace is just south of Lincoln City at the northern edges of Gleneden Beach. ArtisanFaireAtSalishan.com.

On August 14, look for the Lincoln City Sandcastle Contest at Siletz Bay, out in front of Mo's. Compete or just take it all in at this amateur competition. Enter the contest at Mo's with a $5 donation to Backpack for Kids. 10 a.m. 541-996-2535 or iLoveMosChowder.com/Mos-Lincoln-City.

September 4 – 12. Siletz Bay Music Festival. Nine days of mostly classical music and some jazz, happening in Lincoln City and Newport. Siletz Bay Music Festival Brings Nine Days of Classical Bliss to Central Oregon Coast

Various Dates August Through October: Haunted Taft Tours. Guides lead guests through Lincoln City's most spooky locales. August 14, Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and 31. $25. Ages 8+. See HauntedTaft.com.

Float-In Concert Series. It's hard to go wrong with watching bands on a barge, playing in the water at Devils Lake in Lincoln City. 6 p.m. Held every month. See DlakeOregon.com.

Lincoln City in the Fall and Holidays. Currently, there are events listed for the Oregon coast town during this time, but quite possibly more will be added.

Every Second Friday in Tillamook. Sip and Shop happens all over Tillamook from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each of the businesses participating will be sharing tastes of their favorite adult beverages and hosting a variety of events. Tillamook, Oregon. See Tillamook Coast.

Oregon Coast Pedal Rail Rides Back in Tillamook County

October 9. Liz Cole's Story Time for Grownups. There are no details yet on Cole's performance. She is, however, known for her roles in Seinfeld and Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as Deep Space Nine. The famed north Oregon coast resident always comes up with interesting solo outing performances here. 2 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts. 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon.

Now Through September 6. Cannon Beach Virtual Sandcastle Fest. See Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Sets June Date, N. Oregon Coast Classic Still Virtual . This year it remains a virtual event. Cannonbeach.org.

Shakespeare Plays the Oregon Coast Outdoors at Cannon Beach Summer Shows

November 5 – 7. 34th Annual Stormy Weather Arts Festival. The weekend offers musical performances and gallery events on the north Oregon coast with the opportunity to meet renowned artists, see their latest works or watch them demonstrate their techniques. See updates cannonbeach.org.

Astoria's Great Columbia Crossing happens October 10. It's back. See Great Columbia Crossing is Back in October | N. Oregon Coast's Astoria.

Astoria Trolley Back Again This Weekend in Historic Oregon Coast Town

August 21. Shipwrecked Music Festival. Outdoor music in the north Oregon coast air, with Holiday Friends, Public Nuisance, The Hackles, Shannon Curtis, Bart Budwig and Mike Izon. $65. 11 a.m. Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center. 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria, Oregon.

Washington Coast

Outdoor Concerts Return to Washington Coast's Waikiki Beach / Cape Disappointment

