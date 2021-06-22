Shakespeare Plays the Oregon Coast Outdoors at Cannon Beach Summer Shows

Published 06/22/21 at 7:15 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The Bard is heading to the beach, the north Oregon coast in particular.

As summer concerts return to Cannon Beach, something new (and well, a few hundred years old) pops up as well. Cannon Beach's City Park will be filled with Shakespearean sonnets and mysterious plots as the Coaster Theatre Playhouse takes its performances outside this year.

Every Friday from July 9 to Sept. 3, the “Coaster Theatre Shakesperience Presents Sixty-Second Shakespeare,” offered at 6 p.m. in the park, at Second and Spruce streets, behind the Cannon Beach Visitors Center.

Directed by Patrick Lathrop, “Sixty-Second Shakespeare” involves a collection of humorous scenes and sonnets from classic Shakespearian plays. With each piece no longer than a minute, the Shakesperience is designed to entertain Shakespeare novices and experts alike.

The cast includes Rosemary Allen, Luthian Goldstein-McDonald, Lynn Hadley, Margaret Hammitt-McDonald, Leonard Hoge, Bennett Hunter, Katherine Lacaze and Terra Wolden.

On Saturdays, from July 10 through Sept. 4, mysterious characters will reveal secret plots in the “Coaster Theatre Mystery Hour Presents the Case of the Coaster Clambake.” The laughter begins at 6 p.m. in the park.

Who dunnit? Was it Joey Breakers, an American aging surfer that seeks the ultimate wave? Or Cannon Beach local Pete Zaria, an Italian pizza restaurateur with a history of saucy fashion and traditions? Or possibly Sue Nami, a French oceanographer who came to Cannon Beach for the summer and knows everyone's business? Join British detective Clive Sheerluck as he unravels the mystery of his own demise, and help Clive uncover his killer.

Directed by Katherine Lacaze, the cast includes Frank Jagodnik, Brittania Williams, David Sweeney, Lucas Ethridge, Bob Liotta, Margo McClellan and Emily Andrade.

No admission will be charged for either play, but donations are welcome.

Previews of both performances also are planned at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25 in Astoria's McClure Park, at Eighth Street and Grand. MORE CANNON BEACH BELOW

