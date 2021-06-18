Hatcheries on Oregon Coast Reopen Outdoor Areas After Year Shutdown

Published 06/18/21 at 5:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – Hatcheries throughout Oregon closed down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including all the outdoor areas around them, which have their own unique recreational possibilities. (Photo courtesy ODFW)

Now, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is reopening the outdoor areas at more than 30 fish hatcheries around Oregon, including the coast. However, some hatcheries remain closed for other reasons, and indoor areas are generally still not open yet due to concerns over social distancing, along with picnic areas and drinking fountains.

Hatcheries will also remain closed to scheduled tours and large group visits for now.

Some hatcheries were badly damaged by last year's wildfires, including Klamath Hatchery in Chiloquin and Rock Creek in Idleyld Park. Trask River Hatchery in Tillamook is also closed to visitors due to construction but should reopen later in summer.

“We closed hatcheries to visitors to protect our staff as the pandemic started last spring,” said Scott Patterson, ODFW hatchery program manager. “We're looking forward to seeing visitors back.”



ODFW said hatcheries raise an estimated 45 million fish annually.

Among the central and north Oregon coast hatcheries: Oregon Hatchery Research Center and Alsea Hatchery at Alsea (near Waldport), Salmon River Hatchery at Otis, Klaskanine Hatchery near Astoria, and the East Fork Trask Pond at Tillamook.

On the southern Oregon coast, there's the Bandon Hatchery and the Elk River Hatchery at Port Orford.

See a Visitor Guide to hatcheries with tips on what you can see and do at https://myodfw.com/visit-odfw-hatcheries Most hatcheries are open to visitors from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Each of the facilities along the coastline have their own outdoor attractions.

At the North Nehalem Fish Hatchery near Nehalem, a short hike from there will take you to a rather exclusive view of Umbrella Falls.

On the south coast, Bandon Hatchery and the nearby Coquille River offer excellent Chinook and coho salmon fishing when fall comes around, as well as other seasonal attributes. Plenty of wildlife is seen in the area, such as wood ducks, swallows, herons and kingfishers.

The facility is a short drive from Bullards Beach State Park, with its many amenities of camping, fishing and crabbing.

Bullards Beach, courtesy Oregon State Parks

Above: Nehalem









