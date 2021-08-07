Shop at the Docks Tours Return to Oregon Coast: Garibaldi, Newport

Published 07/08/21 at 3:45 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) - The extremely popular Shop at the Docks event returns to the Oregon coast after a long, pandemic-induced hiatus, and once again it will be in the Garibaldi area and Newport.

It's a unique program lead by Oregon Sea Grant experts that helps connect consumers with fishing boats and their freshly-caught bounty. The programs teach the average Joe how to deal with boats on the docks, showing them what's in season, what is sustainable, and how to obtain the best quality of fish and shellfish. Participants learn about the local boats and they even get recipes for stellar seafood dishes.

The Garibaldi dates have not yet been set, but the Newport dates are every Friday: July 23 and 30; August 6, 13, and 20. Tours begin at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and go approximately 90 minutes. You can keep an eye on the Garibaldi updates here.

The tours started in Newport in 2014 with great success, then expanded to the north Oregon coast at Warrenton in 2017 and 2018. Also in 2018, tours debuted in Garibaldi, where they're held again this year but not in Warrenton.

The Garibaldi tours included visiting the port and the Fishpeople Seafood Market, where participants got to meet fishermen and even learned how to make smoked tuna tacos.

Since 2014, more than 1,200 people have taken part in the tours. There's a boost to the local Oregon coast economy as well.

According to Oregon Sea Grant, fishermen in Newport say they are now seeing regular, repeat customers over the years coming to buy fish – all people that started at the Shop at the Docks programs in the beginning.

“People interested in purchasing seafood should bring cash and a cooler with ice,” event managers said. “Comfortable shoes with good traction is a must for everyone as you will be walking a long distance.”

You will be visiting commercial fishing docks and looking for fresh product. If you find a product you want to purchase, Oregon Sea Grant staff will guide you through the process.

The tours are free and on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must register to attend. Groups of five or more should contact 541-648-6816 ahead of time to make arrangements. Tours may be possible at additional times, as needed, for larger groups.

For the central Oregon coast Shop at the Dock tours, meet at the sidewalk by Dock 5 at the Port of Newport on SW Bay Boulevard in Newport. Arrive early to find parking.

On the north Oregon coast, the tours will located at the Port of Garibaldi. Meet on the street-level docks/walkway next to The Spot at 304 Mooring Basin Drive. The tours in Garibaldi also offer a behind-the-scenes tour of FishPeople or The Spot seafood markets.

Contact Angee Doerr for more information at 541-648-6816.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW































More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....





Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted