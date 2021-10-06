Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Shore Acres Holiday Lights Fest Returns to S. Oregon Coast

Published 06/10/21 at 5:30 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Shore Acres Holiday Lights Fest Returns to S. Oregon Coast

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – It's baaaack. After taking last year off due to COVID restrictions and budget issues, Shore Acres State Park is putting on the Ritz again, holiday-style in December. Returning to the southern Oregon coast is the famed Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park, where tens of thousands of holiday lights create a massive glow. It all happens from Thanksgiving, November 25 through New Year's Eve, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Friends of Shore Acres sent out word earlier this week of the coveted festival's return. It also added some requests regarding attendance since it's become such an enormous hit.

“This event has become so popular, traffic backups can be a problem, so - if possible - people are encouraged to plan their visit during the week,” the group said. “Friday thru Sunday can be very busy. Peak hours are from 5 - 7:30, with vehicles waiting in line. Also, visitors are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the beautiful view at the sea wall and the spectacular gardens before it gets dark. Then experience the magical transformation of the lights at dusk.”

Some 325,000 LED lights create this stunning display in the old mansion's garden. Alongside this are six large holiday trees decorated by various organizations and businesses, and dozens of lighted sculptures including life-size whales, animated sea lions, an undersea garden, Koi under water in the pond, a leaping frog in the pond, leaping dolphins and more.

Inside the Garden House, there is a tribute to all the supporters of the event in the form of long scrolls of paper – in a true Victorian style. The Friends said more than 1,500 volunteers make this happen each time around.

This year there are a bundle of festive and truly Oregon coast-style gifts via raffle, including the “Ultimate Bed and Breakfast” concept. Here, two adults get to overnight in the Garden House on New Year's Eve, with a special catered breakfast the following morning, provided by the area's The Pancake Mill.

This remarkable south Oregon coast tradition began back in 1987, when the Friends of Shore Acres, Inc. in cooperation with Shore Acres State Park, decided to "string a few lights" to help celebrate the holidays. It was an instant hit. That initial season, they had 6,000 miniature lights, one Christmas tree, and the open Garden House drew 9,000 visitors. Now, the numbers have soared to an average of 50,000 to 60,000 visitors a season, often dependent on how many storms the area gets hit with.

“In 2017 with little or no rain, we had an estimated 74,392 visitors, an all-time record,” the Friends said.

See Coos Bay, Charleston, North Bend Complete Guide: Southern Oregon Coast Travel

Admission is a parking fee of $5 per vehicle or a current OPRD Annual Parking Permit or Coastal Passport or current state park campground receipt. The entrance booth does not accept credit or debit cards, only cash or checks. The Friends welcome donations for refreshments and for continuing the event the following year.

Shore Acres State Park is located at 89039 Cape Arago Highway (GPS address), Coos Bay, Oregon 97420 (13 miles southwest of the cities of Coos Bay/North Bend). MORE PHOTOS BELOW

South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW









Courtesy Oregon State Parks

Below: courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, Charleston, North Bend



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Fourth Of July, 2021 Displays on Oregon Coast: What's On and What's Gone
A run down on what Independence Day holds along the beaches. Updates are possible. Gold Beach, Bandon, Coos Bay, Florence events, Yachats events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events, Cannon Beach events, Seaside Events, Astoria events
Oceanside of Old: Tiny Oregon Coast Resort As It Was Long Ago
If you want even more aspects to the place, go back in time. History, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach
Mysteries of N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach: Bunker, Lighthouse, Singing Sands
An enigmatic but cajoling lighthouse just offshore, to some engaging science and history
Shore Acres Holiday Lights Fest Returns to S. Oregon Coast
Tens of thousands of holiday lights create a massive glow near Coos Bay every December. Florence events, Coos Bay
Fireworks Reinstated at Central Oregon Coast's Florence After Previous Cancel...
Florence has worked out a way to whoop it up for the Fourth of July after all. Florence events
Deep Dive Into a Stretch of Oregon Coast Surprises: Intricate Northern Lane C...
A bevy of beaches and intricate cliffs along 25 miles of Oregon coast. Yachats, Florence
The Great Depoe Bay Fire of 1936 a Chilling Bit of Oregon Coast History
Not a single home sat without blackened stumps or logs almost touching them. Newport, Lincoln City
Construction Begins on Futuristic Wave Energy Test Facility Off Oregon Coast
Taking place at Driftwood Beach and Seal Rock, near Waldport, Yachats and Newport

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted