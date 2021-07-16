Oregon Coast Pedal Rail Rides Back in Tillamook County

Published 07/16/21 at 4:55 PM PDT

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, editor

(Tillamook, Oregon) – The Railriders are back on the north Oregon coast – that invigorating ride in the Tillamook County area where you're pedaling bike cars on railroad tracks. (Photos courtesy Tillamook Railriders)

After several months of not being around, the Tillamook Railriders have returned, offering up adventure, exercise and a view of this gorgeous section of coastline and forestland you can't get from a car. As of this week, Tillamook Railriders is on the track and rolling, and now taking reservations.

Operated by Cindy and Larry Oswald, owners of Twins Ranch Covered Wagon Campground near Bay City, Tillamook Railriders operates five days a week, Thursday through Monday, with rides at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. The route starts at 2900 Third Street in Tillamook, next to Goodspeed Park. Riders will pedal to Bay City and back, about two-hours round trip, covering 12 miles. The cost is $30 per person.

Essentially, you're on lightweight rail bikes based somewhat on the historic versions, but these are new and technically up-to-date. Each rail bike seats four and has adjustable seat belts. With four on each car (and two guides per ride), it's a team effort as everyone helps pedal and power the mini cars through the Oregon coast scenery.

It's two hours of distinctive fun and adventure, with the Tillamook Bay tour taking you past the rivers, the bay, trestles, and farms teeming with activity and animals such as horses or cows. Uou'll get to see fish and even the Tillamook Cheese Factory. That one is 11 miles round trip.

Tillamook Railriders recently added yet another ride which takes you on train tracks from Wheeler into the mountains, where you encounter thick, majestic forests and numerous sights along the Nehalem River.

Both trips are approximately six miles one way, which lead you to a spot where there's a special platform that allows the rail bikes to switch direction. For the bay ride, that's in Tillamook; for the Wheeler trip, you're in the breathtaking coastal mountains. After flip-flopping direction, you go back to the starting point, again digging deep into the wilds of this part of Oregon.

The train tracks are no longer used by regular trains (except for the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad), which left some in the area with the question of what to do with those old tracks. The answer became the Tillamook Railriders, which created a very unique recreational experience.

The engaging sojourn is one that is all-inclusive, and even open to those with limited abilities. If you can sit, you can hop on. Young kids to those with mobility issues will equally feel a part of it and be able to fully participate.

Infants and toddlers may use car seats and those working the ride will help attach them.

Tillamook Railriders said that no matter the conditions on the Oregon coast at the time, cars head out on schedule (although serious inclement weather will cancel them). So, organizers say prepare for the weather and conditions.

“Wear layers, as your core temp may change throughout the trip (you'll heat up as you get pedaling - or feel a chill as the wind rushes past you),” they said. “Bring your own water and sun protection; think a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen for a sunny day.”

Make reservations at https://www.tillamookrailriders.com/calendar. (541) 418-1460. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees nearly 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

