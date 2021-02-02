Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Sets June Date, N. Oregon Coast Classic Still Virtual

Published 02/02/21 at 6:26 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Sets June Date, N. Oregon Coast Classic Still Virtual

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – With vaccinations still in early stages and herd immunity to COVID-19 an indistinct future date, many bigger festivals on the Oregon coast are not quite ready to commit to returning to normal. Thus, the Cannon Beach Chamber recently announced the 57th annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest will once again be a virtual summer of sandcastles as it was last year. (Above: one of last year's winners, Team Mai Tai Crew)

The chamber did release the kickoff date, however: June 5.

Once more, the virtual competition is intended to be a COVID-safe alternative during a time that will still require physical distancing for public safety. However, the chamber said you should start sketching out your dream sand creation for the 2021 season now.

The committee is working on COVID-safe small celebratory events to accompany the virtual contest, such as music. More details will appear in the coming months on the Sandcastle Contest web page and Facebook page for updates.

Cannon Beach has hosted this Oregon Heritage Tradition event since 1964. Until the COVID pandemic it had been held every year. Like 2020, this year still demands caution, explained Chamber Executive Director, James Paino.

“The health of our community, volunteers, competitors, and attendees must come first,” he said. “Rather than a one-day, large-crowd event, the virtual contest goes the entire summer so more builders can safely participate.”

Volunteer and Committee Chair Debbie Nelson said the fun will continue all summer until September 6.

“It’s fun to come across a sandcastle while walking on the beach,” she said. “We have encouraged past teams to come create and build on their own through September 6th. I can’t wait to find the sandcastles and sculptures they build.”

Supporters and collectors can buy 2021 limited edition posters and other merchandise when they become available online and in-person at our Information Center.

Event URL: For more information and to view all the 2020 entries visit the event web page www.cannonbeach.org/sandcastle.

Also see N. Oregon Coast History: Tsunami Tragedy Started Cannon Beach's Sandcastle Festival

Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest in the '60s, courtesy Cannon Beach History Museum


