Great Columbia Crossing is Back in October | N. Oregon Coast's Astoria

Published 06/13/21 at 4:50 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – The race is on - or back on, that is.

Returning to the north Oregon coast is the Great Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. October 10 is the date when thousands gather to walk or run across the expanse of the Astoria-Megler Bridge – so massive it has in recent years demanded actually closing the bridge down for a few hours.

2020's event went virtual, hosted by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, shutting down the real thing because of COVID-19 and all its health uncertainties. There, participants ran their own distance wherever they lived and on their own schedule. The vibrant energy, of course, was not there.

The big race now returns to the elevated and scenic course that takes participants from the starting area in Washington across the Astoria-Megler Bridge into Astoria. The Great Columbia Crossing is the only occasion where pedestrians are allowed to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America.

Once more the event requires the entire bridge to shut down for the complete safety of runners and walkers. The 200-foot incline offers runners and walkers scenic views of the mouth of this famed Oregon coast river and all the marine activity below. After crossing the finish line, participants can head into the historic town of Astoria to fuel up with coastal fare as the morning fog starts to lift.

Look to www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com starting July 14 as registration begins. This time around, capacity will be limited to 2,000 participants to adhere to current health and safety guidelines.

“Event planning during this pandemic is challenging and we appreciate your patience,” said Chamber Event Coordinator Bayly Lay. “Safety precautions and recommendations are still changing and evolving. Please know that we are doing everything we can to ensure that this remains a safe and responsible event for all. Registrants should be prepared to abide by any safety standards that may be required at the time of the event. We look forward to seeing everyone again this year.”

Merchandise for participants commemorating the experience includes this year’s long-sleeve event t-shirt featuring original artwork designed for the event by Don Nisbett of Ilwaco, WA.

Event Basics

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Participants take shuttles from the Port of Astoria, OR or Port of Chinook, WA for transport to the starting line. The course map is available on the event website.

COST: Registration is $45 (includes electronic chip timing)

SPONSOR: The Great Columbia Crossing is hosted by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce. The presenting sponsor is the Columbia Memorial Hospital Cardiology Clinic, a CMH/OHSU Collaboration. Columbia Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with Oregon Health & Science University, provides comprehensive care for a range of heart health and heart disease prevention needs here in our community.

TRAVEL INFO and TRAFFIC ADVISORY:
During the event, the Astoria-Megler Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic to add safety for participants, volunteers and others helping on the bridge. The closure will occur for approximately 2.5 hours during the event, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The event works with local law enforcement agencies and may allow access to emergency vehicles during the event. Any participants remaining on the bridge portion of the course will be picked up shortly before 11 a.m. so that lanes can be reopened for vehicles. The communities around the bridge encourage non-event travelers to take a little more time that morning before checking out of their hotels, enjoy a leisurely breakfast, shopping and exploring before hitting the road to avoid the delay and congestion around the bridge. For more information about the region, and local lodging options, visit www.travelastoria.com

www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com
503-325-6311, 800-875-6807
events@oldoregon.com

