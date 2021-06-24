Outdoor Concerts Return to Washington Coast's Waikiki Beach / Cape Disappointment

Published 06/24/21 at 5:15 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Ilwaco, Washington) – Washington State Parks (WSP) once again brings its Folks and Traditional Arts Program to the Washington coast, with four free outdoor concerts at Cape Disappointment State Park in July and August. It's called the Waikiki Concert series – and it's back for what is now its 15th year. (Photos courtesy Washington State Parks)

The shows happen at 7 p.m. on four Saturdays on the Waikiki Beach lawn and outdoor amphitheater: July 10 and 24 and Aug. 14 and 28. The venue is located along Jetty Road near the south end of the park (see here for driving directions).

The Washington coast is slowly reopening for public events but not all is quite normal yet.

“Park staff reminds attendees to cluster in groups of fewer than 15 people, in no more than two households and keep six feet of distance between groups,” WSP said in a press release. “People who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to wear face coverings.”

The 2021 Waikiki lineup:

July 10: The Hackles

Luke Ydstie and Kati Claborn combine guitar and banjo to play roots-influenced music. They hail from neighboring Astoria, Oregon.

July 24: Neftalí Rivera and Grupo Borikuas

A Puerto Rican outfit that performs dynamic music with Afro-Caribbean roots. Attendees can dance to infectious rhythms built into such classics as “la Plena” and “la Bomba.”

Aug. 14: Annie Staninec and John Kael





From Portland, Oregon, this duo has a passion for traditional bluegrass and early country, and their shows feature Annie's fiery fiddling and John's guitar, banjo and mandolin.

Aug. 28: Briar

She is a powerful singer specializing in vintage jazz and blues: Briar, who was raised in Chimacum, Wash., performs with grace, playfulness, elegance and down-home bravado. She is accompanied by Joe Seamons.

The concerts are sponsored by State Parks' Folk and Traditional Arts Program. Though the concerts are free to the public, day visitors must have a Discover Pass to park.

Attendees will also get a scenic eyeful at the shows, with dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean and the beautiful landscapes of this part of the Washington coast. Visitors are encouraged to bring seating, blankets, warm clothing and insect repellent.

About the Folk and Traditional Arts Program

The Waikiki Concert Series at Cape Disappointment State Park is part of a broader series of events celebrating Washington's diverse cultures presented by the Folk and Traditional Arts Program. The program receives funding via grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Washington State Parks Foundation, the Washington State Parks specialty license plate fund, and the Friends of the Columbia River Gateway.

For information about the Folks and Traditional Arts in the Parks program, including upcoming events, visit: http://parks.state.wa.us/folkarts, or contact Makaela Kroin, Program Coordinator, (360) 902-8635.

