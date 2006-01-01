Lincoln City Events Winter Calendar November, December - Central Oregon Coast

Every Thursday-Sunday. Walking tour: A Walk Back in Time. Take a tour of Lincoln City’s historic Taft District via the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 1:30 p.m. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Every Sunday. Indoor Farmers & Crafters Market at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

Ongoing: Live Music and Karaoke at Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. Something musical almost every night of the week. Times differ. Call for schedule. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

Every Saturday. Book Sale at the Driftwood Public Library. Proceeds benefit library programs. Second floor, 10 a.m. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-9400.

Through December 15. American Made Glass Fishing Float Collection donated by Dr. Nick Simpson. Free exhibit. Wednesdays through Sundays. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

November 12. Wild Mushroom Cook-Off. Free admission at the door with tasting-sized portions available for a small fee. 11 a.m. Culinary Center. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151. Website

November 12. Fall Music Fest IV. Live music with The Ocean, horsd’oeuvres by Side Door Cafe, no host bar, raffle and silent auction to support programs for the Kids Zone Kids. $20 in advance. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 12. Open Spaces Bird Walk at Cascade Head with the Lincoln City Audubon Society from 9 – 11 a.m. Bird photography discussion. Just north of Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720.

November 13. Decorating with Dots. This technique produces an enchanting beaded effect with fascinating designs and the process is calming and meditative. No experience needed. All materials are provided, including small item to decorate. $15 for members / $20 for non-members. Noon. Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-264-9222.

November 13. Storytelling with the Mountain Man. 2 p.m. Free, with donations accepted. Complimentary punch and cookies. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 17. Lincoln Pops Big Band. Dance or just listen to the sounds of the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. Adults $6 and Students $3, children under 6 are free. 7:30 p.m. Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea Street, Gleneden Beach. Just south of Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-563-5067.

November 18. American Cancer Relay for Life. 5 p.m. Lincoln City Outlets. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-5000.

November 18. Williams & Ree live. They have a fast-paced, lively show, full of zings and interspersed with songs. $45 – $60. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.chinookwindscasino.com. 888-MAIN ACT.

November 19. Restoration Pow Wow. Come celebrate the 39th anniversary of the restoration of official Tribal Status for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-CHINOOK.

November 19. Silk Scarf Painting Workshop. 1 – 4 p.m. $25 for 2 scarves and all materials. Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy, 1931 NW 33rd Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

November 19. Moody Little Sister live. A piano folk soul duo out of Portland. $20 in advance. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 25 – 26. Tree Lighting Party & Santa Sale. Shop for handmade gifts and make your own ornament with live music and visits with Santa. Admission is free. Noon to 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website

November 25 – 26. 5th Annual Creative Arts Holiday Show & Sale. Original works by local artists. Get started on your holiday shopping. 10 a.m. Gleneden Beach Community Hall. Gleneden Beach (just south of Lincoln City, Oregon). 541-764-4201.

November 26. Silk Scarf Dyeing Workshop. Learn to dye your own silk scarf using bleeding tissue paper to quickly create a beautiful design. Information about other silk dying methods and techniques provided. No experience is needed. All materials provided. $25.00 for members / $30.00 for non-members. 1 p.m. Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-5543.

November 30 – December 3. 18th Annual Angels Anonymous “Fantasy of Trees.” Participate in the judging of trees and wreaths, enter raffles, and bid on a special wreath. Free admission to view trees on November 30th – December 2 from 12 noon – 8 p.m. and December 3 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

November 30. Birdhouse Workshop. 6 – 9 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy, 1931 NW 33rd Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338.

December 1. Aaron Meyer live. Rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his talented musical collaborator, Jean Pierre Garau. $20 in advance. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website

December 2 – 3. Hands-on Two Day Italian Holiday Cooking Intensive. Cost: $250, includes meals. Culinary Center. Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.

December 3. Holiday Craft Fair. 10 a.m. Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. 1931 NW 33rd Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-4567 or visit www.conniehansengarden.com.

December 3. Angels Holiday Ball. Live music by the Beatles inspired band “Blackbird.” $75 includes a seafood, steak, baked potato dinner and dessert station. There will also be a live auction of the Christmas Trees, a silent auction, raffles, and a no host bar. 5:30 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

December 3. Saturday Pile-Up. Bring your own car for the Car Show, Bench Racing, Tailgate Party and Jam Session. 11 a.m. Lincoln Auto Supply, 2130 NE Hwy 101. Highway 101. 541-994-5257.

December 4. Wreath Workshop. Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. 1931 NW 33rd Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-4567 or visit www.conniehansengarden.com.

December 7. Night Light in Watercolor Workshop. Step-by-step instruction on painting candles at night. Examples of painting a variety of things at night: landscapes, seascapes, fireworks, etc., which you may prefer to work on. $15 for members / $20 for non-members. Artists’ Studio Association. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-563-5275.

December 9. “Three Rocks, Birding, Fishing & Art Making.” By Victoria McOmie and Felt Sculpture by Laura Berman. Complimentary refreshments and a glass of wine as you peruse this exhibit of acrylic paintings and sculptural felt work. 5 – 7 p.m. Opening reception at the Chessman Gallery in the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website







