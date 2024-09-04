Lincoln City's New Brewery Trail Allows Digital Discovery of Oregon Coast Beers

Published 4/09/24 at 5:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – You could say “Lincoln City is gettin' its beer on” in more ways than one. The central Oregon coast town recently created the Tap and Brew Trail, just in time for National Beer Day, which happened on April 7. There is the Oregon Trail, the Oregon Coast Trail and numerous hiking opportunities here in town, but now there is a self-guided beer trail.

It's a new kind of adventure for travelers, allowing them to hop from pub to brewery in various ways, checking out the town's renowned stouts, IPA's and just about everything in between. They'll take in astounding views and a brewing scene that has gone from fledgling to vibrant in recent years.

It's more than just beer, however.

“Sunsets simply taste better with a pint in hand,” said Explore Lincoln City in a press release.

From old standby's in the local craft world to even older dive-like watering holes; and from sleek and new to family-owned breweries or pubs, it's a beer potpourri. You'll get to discover what is likely the oldest bar on the Oregon coast, chow down on handcrafted pizzas in a tiki atmosphere, and uncover hidden gems of the area.

Kim Cooper Findling, director of Explore Lincoln City, said the new digital passport guides visitors through the best the town has to offer.

““We hope that visitors find unique local flavors and experiences,” she said. “You just might happen upon a new favorite spot.”



Snug Harbor

It's like a pub crawl, but with a decidedly virtual side.

The town is at the forefront of these digital adventures on the Oregon coastline, and this free Tap and Brew Trail is the newest in its line of self-guided app-like tours, which also includes the Lincoln City Art Trail and Explorience Passports. The new digital passport allows users to check in with ease and gather points to redeem official Tap and Brew Trail swag, such as a hat or t-shirt.

“Designated drivers are welcome to check in at each location to redeem for prizes and can explore some of the cutting-edge nonalcoholic selections available at each stop,” said Explore Lincoln City. “If you plan on tasting, please drink responsibly.”

Participants must be 21 or older.

So how does the Tap and Brew Trail work?

First, you sign up online for the free passport. It's not an app, however. There's nothing to download.

Then you explore the passport. It's a mobile-exclusive creation that has put together breweries and pubs to explore during your stay in Lincoln City.

Now comes the redeeming part. When you visit a participating business, you should present your pass to a staff member to activate a unique pin to check in at that location. Each stop on the trail gets you one step closer to winning great prizes.

Current participating locations include Aces Sports Bar & Grill, Beachcrest Brewing Company, Gilgamesh Brewing - The Coast, McMenamins Lighthouse Brewpub, Pelican Brewing - Siletz Bay, Snug Harbor Bar and Grill, The Beach Club & Event Center, The Pines Dine - A Food Truck Village and Zeller’s Bar & Grill with more locations to be potentially added in the future.

For more information about Lincoln City’s Tap and Brew Trail Digital Passport: https://www.explorelincolncity.com/brew-trail/



MORE PHOTOS BELOW





















