Old Oregon Coast Vibe in Full 'Swing' at Lincoln City Beach Cabin

Published 4/26/24 at 5:15 p.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - There's something about polished paneling and that Old Oregon Coast vibe that go together really well. That most sought-after element of a sweet stay along the beach often involves finding that archetypal beach cabin. You know the kind: a sort'a rustic sense with a killer view, and often a kind of old school atmosphere that evokes those days before tourism was such a big, big thing out here on these beaches. Maybe it brings back childhood memories of the '80s or even '70s on your visits – even if that smell of Grandma's constant cigarette smoke comes back along with the flashbacks (insert the LOL here).

Those older beach cabins are much rarer these days, but they still exist – though the days of smoking inside are thankfully long gone. One lovely example is The Nantucket, a comfy and cajoling vacation rental in Lincoln City where wood paneling soars above you: quite literally it's part of the walls through to the ceilings.

It's a gorgeous historic home located in the middle of the central Oregon coast town, provided to the public by A1 Beach Rentals. Old school is not just a saying here: it was built in 1946, and those French glass doors swing not just outward into the coastal air but they fire up a time-tripping sense of the past, to the days of swing music. The place oozes the '40s or '50s in some ways.

You'll also find an outdoor hot tub at Nantucket, and while it's not a completely oceanfront vacation rental, there is a good peek at the waves from here - enough to even watch some raucous waves if it's stormy. There's actually two observation decks in this cozy and classy home. If it's not stormy and one of those blue sky days, you're in for a scenic treat.

The place is easier on the wallet than many vacation rentals out on the coast, and in May (2024) it's boasting some extra low pricings. A1 Beach Rentals said it's quite possibly the “cheapest in town” during that month.

A1 Beach Rentals owner Karen Scrutton said the Nantucket is down to $125 per night on most nights in May (plus the usual fees). Weekends do cost more, she said.

“For example, May 3 & 4 totals $432 with tax and cleaning included,” Scrutton said. “Not many houses in town can beat that. This place is the best kept secret in town and won't break the bank.”

Check the page for the actual price breakdowns per night. It's got a lot more to it, however.

“It's a close walk to the beach or shops and restaurants,” Scrutton said. “Beautiful woodwork, wood burning fireplace, fully stocked kitchen and plush king mattress make it a great spot for a romantic getaway. French doors off the king bedroom open to a private hot tub with BBQ and wooden Adirondacks.”

It's “bright and beachy,” as A1 says, and it among its other amenities are: private entrance, wi-fi, full kitchen, satellite / cable TV, smart TV, towels, washer/dryer, and more.

Lincoln City's The Nantucket sleeps four but there are no pets allowed. The Nantucket site.503-232-5984. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

