Pacific City, Oregon

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.


Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Dozens of homes in that dreamy, rugged stretch between Cannon Beach and Manzanita known as Arch Cape. Oceanfront and ocean view , or just a short walk from the sea.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

 

 

For those looking for that oceanfront experience, you'll find them in towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats. Here's a guide to some of the favorites and famous ones, what many consider the best in oceanfront lodging.

But don't forget the lodgings close to the ocean - there's plenty near the sea.

Full Oregon Coast Lodging listings here.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Over 200 homes available as vacation rentals all over the coast: Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Florence.  Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Oceanfront in Seaside:

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 100 between Seaside and Warrenton. Highway 101. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.


 

Seashore Inn. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. www.seashoreinnor.com/

 

Oceanfront in Cannon Beach, Arch Cape:

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. 60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

 

 

Tolovana Inn. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com

 

 

 

Surfsand Resort. Mere steps from Haystack Rock. 148 West Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-547-6100.  www.surfsand.com.

 

 

Stephanie Inn. Awe-inspiring ocean views. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach 1-800-633-3466. www.stephanie-inn.com/

 

 

Schooner’s Cove Inn. All oceanfront rooms and suites w/ remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com.


 

Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast. Like a vacation rental and B&B in one. 79924 Cannon Road, Arch Cape, Oregon. (503) 436-1422. (888) 269-4483. www.shawsoceanfrontbb.com.

 

Oceanfront in Manzanita:

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

 

Sunset Vacation Rentals. 70 homes inn Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.



Manzanita Rental Company. More than 70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com

 

 

Ocean Inn. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.

 

 

The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes on the beach, all oceanfront, ocean view. Some pet friendly; . Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here.


Oceanfront in Rockaway Beach:

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com

 

Sunset Vacation Rentals in Rockaway. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove.. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

 

Oceanfront in Oceanside, Netarts:

Oceanfront Rentals in Oceanside. Three bedrooms in one magical cottage on Oceanside’s beach. Oceanside, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383 WEBSITE here

 

 

Oceanfront in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar:

The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

 

 

The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Beautiful beachfront upscale rentals. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com

 

 

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Dozens vacation homes all beachfront. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

 

Oceanfront in Neskowin:

 

The Breakers Beach Houses, Neskowin. Two levels, large oceanfront deck. 48060 Breakers Blvd. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3417. www.breakersoregon.com

 

Oceanfront in Lincoln City:


Coho Oceanfront Lodge. Upscale, luxury hotel w/ some pet friendly. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.

 

 

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. 171 S.W. Highway 101. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com

 

 

 

Inn at Spanish Head. All oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

 

 

A1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

 



Nordic Oceanfront Inn. 53 Oceanfront units 2133 NW Inlet. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.nordicoceanfrontinn.com/

 

 

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. High panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com

 

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Luxury oceanfront condos. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

 

 

 

Looking Glass Inn. In Taft District, across from Siletz Bay. Cape Code-style inn. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

 

 

Pelican Shores Inn. Every room a fabulous view. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com

 

 

 

The Shearwater Inn, Hotel -  Upscale hotel, wonderful ocean views. . 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

 

 

Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Luxury condo-style rooms. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com


Ester Lee Motel. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/

 

 

Oceanfront in Depoe Bay:

Whale Pointe Resort. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com

 

 

Trollers Lodge. Charming rooms and vacation rentals. 355 SW Hwy 101 * (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. www.trollerslodge.com.

 

 

Inn at Arch Rock, Depoe Bay, Access to private beach, 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com

 

 

Oceanfront in Newport, Oregon

 

Inn at Nye Beach. Stunning views of Nye Beach. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

 

 

Agate Beach Motel. 10 beachfront units. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (half hour drive from Lincoln City). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com

 

Oceanfront in Waldport, Yachats:

Fireside Motel. 1881 Highway 101, Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3636 or (800) 336-3573. www.firesidemotel.com.



Overleaf Lodge. Overleaf Lodge Lane, Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-4880, (800) 338-0507. www.overleaflodge.com

 

 

Silver Surf Motel, Yachats. Flat sandy, beaches, indoor heated pool with hot tub. . 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com


 

Oregon Coast Lodgings, Rentals Near the Ocean or on the Bay

Near the Ocean in Seaside

Inn at Seaside. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com

Hillcrest Inn. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com

River Inn at Seaside. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon.. 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com

 

Coast River Inn at Seaside. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.


City Center Motel. 250 1st Ave. Seaise,, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com

 

Near the Ocean in Cannon Beach

The Wayside Inn. . 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

Near the Ocean in Manzanita

 

San Dune Inn. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita. 503-368-5163. www. sandune -inn-manzanita.com

Near the Ocean in Wheeler, on the bay

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. Wheeler Lodge on Bay Site

 

Near the Ocean in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Oceanside

Sandlake Country Inn. 8505 Galloway Rd. (Near Pacific City, Oregon). 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745. www.sandlakecountryinn.com.

Idyllic Beach Houses. Two pet friendly rental homes Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com

Near the Ocean in Lincoln City

Inn at Wecoma. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com

Whistling Winds Motel. Half a block to beach. 866-384-9346 3264 NW Jetty Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. www. whistlingwinds motel.com

 

Near the Ocean in Depoe Bay

The Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn). 235 S.E. Bay View Ave. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 800-228-0448. www.depoebayinn.com

Near the Ocean in Newport

 

 

 

 

 

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

 

Ocean Watch at Surfland, Newport, Oregon Vacation Rental
Oceanfront Newport vacation rental, Newport lodging: pets, families and spectacular views
Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals, to the sights you'll see by simply walking or driving a few minutes away. Lodging Deals
Edgewater Cottages, between Waldport and Yachats
Rustic charm, oceanfront vacation rental-style. Yachats lodging
Seashore Inn, Seaside Lodging, Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions, affordable prices, guest laundry
Suggested Places to Stay on Oregon Coast, Where to Spend the Night
Looking for upscale or pet friendly places to stay on the Oregon coast? For kids, oceanfront, vacation rentals, or getaway lodging?
Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Lodging
Oceanfront, rooms for couples to large groups, great for kids, N. coast, Manzanita lodging
Tolovana Inn - Cannon Beach Lodging
Oceanfront and views of Haystack; classic luxury with saltwater pool, spa, spacious rooms. Family. Romance. Manzanita lodging. N. Coast lodging, hotel
Fireside Motel, Yachats Oceanfront Charmer
Just steps away from the pounding surf, super pet-friendly Yachats lodging on central Oregon coast

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

