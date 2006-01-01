Updated Weekly

List of Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals - Best of Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

For those looking for that oceanfront experience, you’ll find them in towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats. Here’s a guide to some of the favorites and famous ones, what many consider the best in oceanfront lodging.

But don't forget the lodgings close to the ocean - there's plenty near the sea. A separate listing for that is here: lodging close to beach, ocean

Full Oregon Coast Lodging listings here.

General Oregon Coast

Oregon Beach Vacations. Over 200 homes available as vacation rentals all over the coast: Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Florence. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Oceanfront in Seaside:

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 100 between Seaside and Warrenton. Highway 101. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.





Seashore Inn. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. www.seashoreinnor.com/

Oceanfront in Cannon Beach, Arch Cape:

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. 60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Tolovana Inn. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com

Surfsand Resort. Mere steps from Haystack Rock. 148 West Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-547-6100. www.surfsand.com.

Stephanie Inn. Awe-inspiring ocean views. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach 1-800-633-3466. www.stephanie-inn.com/

Schooner’s Cove Inn. All oceanfront rooms and suites w/ remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com.





Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast. Like a vacation rental and B&B in one. 79924 Cannon Road, Arch Cape, Oregon. (503) 436-1422. (888) 269-4483. www.shawsoceanfrontbb.com.

Oceanfront in Manzanita:

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals. 70 homes inn Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.







Manzanita Rental Company. More than 70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com

Ocean Inn. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.

The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes on the beach, all oceanfront, ocean view. Some pet friendly; . Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here.





Oceanfront in Rockaway Beach:

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals in Rockaway. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove.. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Oceanfront in Oceanside, Netarts:

Oceanfront Rentals in Oceanside. Three bedrooms in one magical cottage on Oceanside’s beach. Oceanside, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383 WEBSITE here

Oceanfront in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar:

The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Beautiful beachfront upscale rentals. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Dozens vacation homes all beachfront. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

Oceanfront in Neskowin:

The Breakers Beach Houses, Neskowin. Two levels, large oceanfront deck. 48060 Breakers Blvd. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3417. www.breakersoregon.com

Oceanfront in Lincoln City:



Coho Oceanfront Lodge. Upscale, luxury hotel w/ some pet friendly. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. 171 S.W. Highway 101. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com

Inn at Spanish Head. All oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

A1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.







Nordic Oceanfront Inn. 53 Oceanfront units 2133 NW Inlet. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.nordicoceanfrontinn.com/

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. High panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Luxury oceanfront condos. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

Looking Glass Inn. In Taft District, across from Siletz Bay. Cape Code-style inn. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

Pelican Shores Inn. Every room a fabulous view. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com

The Shearwater Inn, Hotel - Upscale hotel, wonderful ocean views. . 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Luxury condo-style rooms. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com





Ester Lee Motel. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/

Oceanfront in Depoe Bay:

Whale Pointe Resort. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com

Trollers Lodge. Charming rooms and vacation rentals. 355 SW Hwy 101 * (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. www.trollerslodge.com.

Inn at Arch Rock, Depoe Bay, Access to private beach, 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com

Oceanfront in Newport, Oregon

Inn at Nye Beach. Stunning views of Nye Beach. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

Agate Beach Motel. 10 beachfront units. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (half hour drive from Lincoln City). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com

Oceanfront in Waldport, Yachats:

Fireside Motel. 1881 Highway 101, Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3636 or (800) 336-3573. www.firesidemotel.com.







Overleaf Lodge. Overleaf Lodge Lane, Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-4880, (800) 338-0507. www.overleaflodge.com

Silver Surf Motel, Yachats. Flat sandy, beaches, indoor heated pool with hot tub. . 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com





Oregon Coast Lodgings, Rentals Near the Ocean or on the Bay