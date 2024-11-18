Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


More Tickets, Shuttle Buses Open Up for S. Oregon Coast's Holiday Lights at Shore Acres

Published 11/18/24 at 3:25 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One of the entire state's largest holiday lights celebrations is just about here – and now they are offering shuttles to and from the event, allowing visitors to bypass the timed ticket system. More tickets go on sale in the next few days.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

The Coos Bay area hosts the Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park event, starting November 28 and going through December 31, 2024. Nearly half a million LED lights create an effervescent glow at the south Oregon coast landmark, starting at 4:30 p.m.and going until 9 p.m.

A couple of years ago, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) had to change the admissions process to the park to a timed ticket situation. Traffic had become backed up for hours because the event became so popular.

You now have to reserve your time slot and by advanced ticket purchase of the usual $5 per car for a state park. Parking reservation time slots are available for 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for Nov. 28-Dec. 31.

Only about 50 percent of the available times went on sale on June 1. The other half open up on with a 7-day rolling window that begins November 21 at 6 a.m.

See the site or call 800-452-5687, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

However, if you want to bypass all this, the Charleston / Coos Bay / North Bend Visitors Bureau has instituted a free shuttle bus running Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve. They depart from the Charleston Marina.


They're called Santa's Shuttle.

“The Charleston Fishing Families will be serving complimentary hot beverages and pastries each night the shuttle operates, with a warm place to wait,” the bureau said. “Donations are always welcome.”

OPRD said you can get your timed entry (date and time) and parking for any day within the rolling window as long as parking spots are available.

It is by far and away the most popular of such events on the Oregon coast.

“The system allows visitors to quickly enter the park, which reduces traffic backups and safety concerns on the Cape Arago Highway,” OPRD said.

The Shore Acres Holiday Lights been going since 1987, gathering bigger and bigger crowds each year. Some 50 to 60 thousand people visit every time. The record was 74,392 visitors in 2017, largely because of little rain. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


Photos below courtesy Friends of Shore Acres








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Musical Journeys to New Places Hit Central Oregon Coast at Lincoln City, Newport
Goddess Within Me on Oct 27; Camp Crush Nov 8; Bowie tribute Nov 9. Newport events, Lincoln City events

Confirmed: Waterspout Touches Down on N. Oregon Coast Becomes Tornado in Rock...
One injury, some damage: category EF 0. May happen again Wed. Weather, sciences

Above Washington / Oregon Coast: Astronomy of Halloween, Planets, Meteors
Taurid meteor showers could create major fireballs. Weather sciences

Dark Comedy Production of Decked! Throws North Oregon Coast's Astoria Into th...
The gloriously indie operation Ten Fifteen Theater: Dec 6 - 21. Astoria events

Rockaway Beach's South Jetty An Unruly Oregon Coast Historic Landmark
At the southern edges of Nehalem Bay, where the Nehalem River gets unusually intense

N. Oregon Coast Beauty on the Beach: Seashore Inn's Latest Revelations, Specials
How to actually write its name, recent changes to the Seaside hotel. Seaside hotel reviews, Seaside lodging news

Good Chance of Aurora Borealis in Washington, Oregon and Coastline Skies Toni...
The strongest X flare in a long time expected to reach tonight. Astronomy, sciences

Entire Oregon Coast, S. Washington Coast Surf Advisories: Waves Up to 28 Ft
Gusts up to 75 south; surf advisory from Brookings to Raymond


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted