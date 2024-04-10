Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


N. Oregon Coast Parking Lot Fully Reopens: Many New Features at Cape Kiwanda

Published 10/04/24 at 6:45 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Late September finally saw the full reopening of the Cape Kiwanda parking lot, which had been shut down at least partially over the summer as construction crews worked to finish the Kiwanda Corridor Project. Now, that entire parking area is back, and it's chock full of new features such as the overlook, EV charging stations, a foot wash station, new restrooms and pay stations for the usual parking fees. (Photo Angi D Wildt Gallery, Astoria)

Fees for parking here are $10 a day with options to buy much cheaper yearly passes.

This is the first phase of the Kiwanda Corridor Project (KCP), with plantings happening later this season as the rains start up and help give the greens a good beginning. This milestone represents the first of six project elements to be built as part of the KCP, say north Oregon coast officials. Tillamook County and its KCP team are heading up the project, which will also bring major changes such as a multi-use path between Cape Kiwanda and Bob Straub State Park, relocating one campground, improving beach accesses and a shuttle service.

“It is also an accomplishment that is nearly two decades in the making; integrating Cape Kiwanda’s Master Plan, the Pacific City|Woods Parking Management Plan, the Wayfinding Plan, the county’s acquisition of the Jensen Property, and incorporation of the Nestucca Valley Community Alliance Park and Shorepine Village Boardwalk into a cohesive project,” said Rachel Hagerty, Tillamook County Chief of Staff. “Connecting multiple county properties and supporting the development of other public spaces with a thoughtfully programmed design that disperses crowds, creates opportunities for equitable outdoor play and education, and promotes stewardship of Pacific City, our beloved Cape Kiwanda and natural resources are the goals of the KCP.”


Courtesy Tillamook County

All this was decided upon with the help of much engagement from the local community. The new parking lot was carefully designed to work with multiple modes of transportation that are being worked into this area of the north Oregon coast.

On top of a new infrastructure that's underneath the groundwork, there is low lighting and pedestrian pathways, gender-neutral public restrooms, and a lot of other amenities – with many hidden from the eye.


Oregon Coast Beach Connection

“This includes real-time parking sensors, six EV charging stations with enough power for more connection-points as needed, and a stout underground stormwater management system that improves the current run-off from the new parking lot and is stubbed-out for future connections to the KCP system,” Haggerty said.

The project is being funded by county transient lodging taxes, day-use revenues from Pacific City parking lots, and grants from state agencies. For more information on the overall KCP: https://tillamookcoast.com/southcounty/kiwanda-corridor/

MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

