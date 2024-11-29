Lighting the Dock, Extra Glass Floats Part of Holidays on Central Oregon Coast

Published 11/29/24 at 6:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As the holidays descend on the Oregon coast a sizable storm of frivolity and festive event hit the town of Lincoln City, including a nice extra dose of glass floats and quite the Christmas Bazaar. (Photos Explore Lincoln City)

A famed Oregon coast tradition returns on Friday, December 6. Explore Lincoln City and Lincoln City Parks & Recreation join together for the annual Deck the Dock lighting ceremony – at the dock in Taft, in Lincoln City.

Escorted by the Lincoln City Police and Fire Department, watch as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their jolly elves illuminate Taft Dock. You'll get to dig into delicious chocolate truffles from The Chocolate Frog, hot chocolate and coffee from Pioneer Joe Coffee Company’s newest location, and holiday caroling by the Pacific Coast Singers.





The dock, along with the historic Taft Arch and Regatta Park, will be lit up every night into the new year. Additionally, more festive lights will adorn the Oceanlake Neighborhood in Lincoln City, including the arch and two plazas along Highway 101.

It starts at 5 p.m. Arrive by 4:45 p.m. to get settled before the ceremony starts.





Also, be prepared for various conditions.

“Dress for the weather,” said Explore Lincoln City.





Taft Dock is at SW 51st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. See the Lincoln City page.

Also coming up for the holidays in the central Oregon coast town:





December 7 and 8 there is a special glass float drop. The Finders Keepers Holiday Special Drop 2024 happens over those two days with 50 additional floats that weekend.

Floats are hidden during daylight hours. Special float drops are in addition to the regular floats that are now hidden year-round, so visit anytime to find a treasure. One float per household.

Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. See the Lincoln City page.

Sunday, December 15 look for the Otis Christmas Bazaar. Local vendors and craftspeople will be offering their wares for your shopping pleasure. It happens in Otis – the little at the northern edges of Lincoln City. It goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Panther Creek Community Center - 655 North Wayside Loop.

Lunch and snacks are available from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted