Astoria's Seasonal Spin Includes Bats, Owls and Talking Gravestones: Oregon Coast Halloween

Published 10/14/24 at 12:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – Up at the top edge of Oregon, Astoria is by far and away one of the most atmospheric towns in the entire Pacific Northwest. A sizzling hot coastal destination now, it's a curious mix of ultra hip, super quaint and architectural elder statesmen – some of which are on the moody side. (Photo courtesy Clatsop County Historical Society)

There's definitely a vibe – a slightly spooky side, if you go looking for it.

In that vein, engaging Halloween-like events in the area are not a surprise. One happens on October 25 with the Lewis & Clark Fort Clatsop showing off its bats, owls and spiders, while October 27 brings the Talking Gravestones tradition back.

When you think of Halloween and all things spooky or ectoplasmic, you don't think of explorers Lewis & Clark, who were the first to really map and document parts of the Oregon coast and Washington coast. Yet the Astoria area's Lewis and Clark National Historical Park gets into the spirit of the season with more of a naturalist's take, where Friday, October 25 brings you the special program “Bats, Spiders, Owls - Oh My!”

The park sits deep in a thick coastal forest just outside of Warrenton, so nature is a focus at this recreation of Lewis & Clark's home base back in the winter of 1805-06.



Courtesy photo

“Do bats do aerobatics when they’re not hanging around? Have a hoot and an owl-right time as we spin some fun tales and learn about night creatures with our ranger-led talks,' said organizers. “Rangers will be stationed at three stops on a quarter-mile walk presenting information and telling stories about three creatures of the night: bats, spiders and owls. Please bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. Arriving in costume is welcome.”

It's a freebie, with tours running every 20 minutes. The first starts at 6 p.m. and the last one heads out at 7:40 p.m.

You can also enjoy crafts and treats outside the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center while you wait for your tour.



The park is open daily 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is free, but normally admission is $10 per adult and free for youth 15 years old and under. Passes to National Park Service sites are accepted. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-4414, check out www.nps.gov/lewi,

On October 27, some of Astoria's founding fathers / mothers and historical figures that have long been deceased will live again. We're not talking zombies, though. This is like an educational version of The Ghost and Mrs. Muir or Casper.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo

Talking Tombstones XIX, Grave Mistakes returns to the Oregon coast town that Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery 91569 Highway 202, Astoria, Oregon.

It's a free event put on by Clatsop County Historical Society, where the dearly departed that helped shape Astoria appear from the Great Beyond and have an historical chat. Politicians, businessmen, or those that influenced the town in other ways have a graveside talk with you.

“Visitors should plan to arrive no later than 3:00 p.m. as the deceased begin to fade from view as the darkness of night draws near,” said organizers.

It's a local tradition that's been going for years now.

For more information about this call 503-325-2203 or e-mail info@astoriamuseums.org. https://astoriamuseums.org/events

