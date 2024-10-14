Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Astoria's Seasonal Spin Includes Bats, Owls and Talking Gravestones: Oregon Coast Halloween

Published 10/14/24 at 12:25 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – Up at the top edge of Oregon, Astoria is by far and away one of the most atmospheric towns in the entire Pacific Northwest. A sizzling hot coastal destination now, it's a curious mix of ultra hip, super quaint and architectural elder statesmen – some of which are on the moody side. (Photo courtesy Clatsop County Historical Society)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

There's definitely a vibe – a slightly spooky side, if you go looking for it.

In that vein, engaging Halloween-like events in the area are not a surprise. One happens on October 25 with the Lewis & Clark Fort Clatsop showing off its bats, owls and spiders, while October 27 brings the Talking Gravestones tradition back.

When you think of Halloween and all things spooky or ectoplasmic, you don't think of explorers Lewis & Clark, who were the first to really map and document parts of the Oregon coast and Washington coast. Yet the Astoria area's Lewis and Clark National Historical Park gets into the spirit of the season with more of a naturalist's take, where Friday, October 25 brings you the special program “Bats, Spiders, Owls - Oh My!”

The park sits deep in a thick coastal forest just outside of Warrenton, so nature is a focus at this recreation of Lewis & Clark's home base back in the winter of 1805-06.


Courtesy photo

“Do bats do aerobatics when they’re not hanging around? Have a hoot and an owl-right time as we spin some fun tales and learn about night creatures with our ranger-led talks,' said organizers. “Rangers will be stationed at three stops on a quarter-mile walk presenting information and telling stories about three creatures of the night: bats, spiders and owls. Please bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. Arriving in costume is welcome.”

It's a freebie, with tours running every 20 minutes. The first starts at 6 p.m. and the last one heads out at 7:40 p.m.

You can also enjoy crafts and treats outside the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center while you wait for your tour.

The park is open daily 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is free, but normally admission is $10 per adult and free for youth 15 years old and under. Passes to National Park Service sites are accepted. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-4414, check out www.nps.gov/lewi,

On October 27, some of Astoria's founding fathers / mothers and historical figures that have long been deceased will live again. We're not talking zombies, though. This is like an educational version of The Ghost and Mrs. Muir or Casper.


Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo

Talking Tombstones XIX, Grave Mistakes returns to the Oregon coast town that Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery 91569 Highway 202, Astoria, Oregon.

It's a free event put on by Clatsop County Historical Society, where the dearly departed that helped shape Astoria appear from the Great Beyond and have an historical chat. Politicians, businessmen, or those that influenced the town in other ways have a graveside talk with you.

“Visitors should plan to arrive no later than 3:00 p.m. as the deceased begin to fade from view as the darkness of night draws near,” said organizers.

It's a local tradition that's been going for years now.

For more information about this call 503-325-2203 or e-mail info@astoriamuseums.org. https://astoriamuseums.org/events

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Portland Hits 90; Most of Oregon, Coastline A Mix of Sun, Rain for the Week
Brief heatwave, 70s and 60s, then maybe snow in Cascades

Drones Catch New Insights Into Oregon Coast Gray Whales: Headstands, Bubble B...
OSU researchers have captured some surprises. Marine sciences

Bandon Cranberry Festival 2024 Hits South Oregon Coast in Sept with Live Musi...
Sept 14 and 15, but some pre-events start the 12th. Bandon events

First of Four Supermoons Tonight - Lunar Eclipse Coming to Washington, Oregon...
Three more this year, September's is a partial eclipse. Weather

South Oregon Coast's Charleston Facility Gets Unique Salp / 'Gummy Bear of th...
New at the Charleston Marine Life Center, also elegant octo vid. Marine sciences, Coos Bay

Another Goonies Sequel Rumor? N. Oregon Coast's Astoria Not Holding Its Breath
Oregon officials say nope

Green Fireball Lights Up Portland, Washington, Eugene, Oregon Coast - Video
In slow motion; seen up and down the west coast. Find out what it's made of. Sciences, astronomy

Catching Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas in Oregon, Washington? Coast Could Be Best Bet
Will the weather allow it is another question. Sciences


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted