Alerts: 27-ft Waves Possible S. Oregon Coast, Sneaker Waves Into OR / Washington Coast

Published 11/03/24 at 3:35 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Rather massive waves are in store for the south Oregon coast today (Sunday) and sizable waves on the northern half, resulting in a beach hazards alert for that area but a high surf advisory for the southern half. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued the high surf advisory for the areas of Brookings through Reedsport, with breaking waves 22 to 27 feet possible. For the northern half (Florence into the south Washington coast through Westport), there is an increased threat of sneaker waves, with breakers offshore some 14 to 16 feet that will hit the beaches. (Cape Disappointment, Washington - courtesy Kris Hurrle / Washington King Tides)

While dangerous on the beach, rocky areas like Cape Disappointment, Oceanside, Yachats and especially Shore Acres should produce some mammoth waves.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather (including tides) - Inland Oregon Weather

The high surf advisory is in effect 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday, for the areas of Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, Coos Bay and Reedsport. The NWS said northwest facing beaches are especially in the line of heavy action.

“Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines,” the NWS said. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”


Matt Cook / Oregon King Tides

It is a good idea to stay off beaches of any kind, even broader ones like those at Horsfall or around Gold Beach.

The NWS said wave height peaks on Sunday night. Seas will remain large at 14 feet or over on Monday which will put Shore Acres in the spotlight again for large displays – although not as monstrous as on Sunday.


Oregon Coast Beach Connection

For the upper half of the shoreline and south Washington coast, the beach hazards alerts are in effect all Sunday and Monday for areas like Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Long Beach, Westport and Raymond.

See video of recent storm waves at Shore Acres

The area will be getting westerly swells of 14 to 16 feet and the timing between swells at 16 to 19 seconds, creating e a recipe for very dangerous sneaker waves. These can dart much farther and faster up the beach than usual, knocking people over or even sucking them into the tides.

“Keep children and pets away from the surf zone,” the NWS said. “Keep off of jetties, rocks and logs near the surf zone. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives.”

