|
Most Popular Lincoln City, Oregon Photos of 2012
Published
02/03/2013
(Lincoln Ciy, Oregon) - Lincoln City, this past year it seems, was all about the wild colors. At least the photographs of the area were – those taken by Oregon Coast Beach Connection in 2012. The best photos of the year from that lovely central Oregon coast town were these, according to raves on our Facebook page.
One of the most popular of the year was this subtle beauty – which really could've been anywhere. Just a simple sunlit formation in the sand near the 35th St. access in southern Lincoln City.
The colors of winter are always a surprise. And frankly, that shouldn't be a surprise anymore – as people should know that by now. At least about the coast. Case in point: this magnificent moment at Siletz Bay.
Also on the bay, just a bit later in winter, this was one of those sunsets you saw tweeted and shared on all kinds of social media everywhere. Oregon Coast Beach Connection wasn't the only one to capture this wowing view.
In late summer, we had some fun running around and visit almost every beach access we could in Lincoln City, trying to do so within an hour. We didn't quite make that, but got close. This crazy photo expedition yielded this fascinating shot, which showed a sudden storm system approaching.
At the end of the day, this was the scene. The sunset was clouded over, but no less stunning because of the way the light bounced off of those fluffy formations in the air.
A moody day during the summer created this interesting mix of light and clouds at the D River.
In the late fall, some incredible moments happened at the end of a very cloudy, dreary day. This sunset surprise abruptly opened up and exploded all over the sky. The photo snagged nearly 100 likes on the FB page.
Another fantastic, even otherworldly show of Lincoln City's colors happened at night at Siletz Bay. Often, the most interesting things happen at night – photographically.
Another extremely popular photo from town didn't show the town at all. Instead, this calming yet paradoxically action-like shot of a wave frozen in time caused quite the stir.
More on Lincoln City lodging and dining below, as well as the Lincoln City Virtual Tour.
More About Lincoln City Lodging.....
More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....
Lincoln City Virtual Tour
|
Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour - Beaches, Attractions, and I...
Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the 'Corridor of Mystery,' Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, landmarks - in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, photos
LINCOLN CITY - Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City
At the very northern end of town, between the casino and Road's End State Park, look for the sign pointing to NW 50th amidst the placid neighborhoods
Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.
Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration
The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits
Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves
The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather
NORTH OF LINCOLN CITY - WINEMA BEACH (Secret Spot)
This is an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot, a rock climber's paradise and a playground of endless sand
Entrance to Neskowin Beach - VIRTUAL TOUR OF LINCOLN CITY and THE CORRIDOR OF...
At MP 98, the picturesque and engaging village of Neskowin is largely comprised of a few condominiums, a golf course, a couple of businesses and a smattering of charming little homes.
LINCOLN CITY - Cascade Head, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
Take Three Rocks Road to one of the major trailheads for Cascade Head, or find some along that "corridor of mystery" where the road winds and turns beneath thick forestland
LINCOLN CITY - Road's End, Wizard Rock, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The cliff, across the Siletz River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock
Hidden Spot in NW Lincoln City, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
More beachy fun abounds at this insanely pretty place - a hidden spot at the northwest end of Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Beach Access - End of NW 40th
The beach, like all of Lincoln City's, is one big stretch of sand and loose sandstone cliffs
Grace Hammond Access - Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The Grace Hammond wayside features a small parking lot, taking perhaps five vehicles, and a handicap accessible ramp
LINCOLN CITY - Long, Long Stairway at NW 21st, and NW 26th Access
One of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st
D River Wayside View Point, Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
When sundown comes, this place is a popular spot for just about everyone to park and see the cosmic show
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour - Access at SW 11th
It?s the last beach for a while on this southern part of Lincoln City because the cliffs take over and don?t allow you access
LINCOLN CITY - Nelscott District and Beaches
TThe Nelscott area lies just north of the enormous Inn at Spanish Head, including a large bluff that?s been turned into a winding street full of beautiful homes
Taft and Siletz Bay, Seals and Wildlife, LIncoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
On the beach at the northern end of Siletz Bay, there is a bend just before you enter the bay and the community of Taft
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration
Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches.
Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast
Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964; before then it was simply a long stretch of sandy beach north of Depoe Bay dotted by several smaller villages, with names like Wecoma, Taft and Nelscott
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|