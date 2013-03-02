Most Popular Lincoln City, Oregon Photos of 2012

Published 02/03/2013

(Lincoln Ciy, Oregon) - Lincoln City, this past year it seems, was all about the wild colors. At least the photographs of the area were – those taken by Oregon Coast Beach Connection in 2012. The best photos of the year from that lovely central Oregon coast town were these, according to raves on our Facebook page.

One of the most popular of the year was this subtle beauty – which really could've been anywhere. Just a simple sunlit formation in the sand near the 35th St. access in southern Lincoln City.

The colors of winter are always a surprise. And frankly, that shouldn't be a surprise anymore – as people should know that by now. At least about the coast. Case in point: this magnificent moment at Siletz Bay.

Also on the bay, just a bit later in winter, this was one of those sunsets you saw tweeted and shared on all kinds of social media everywhere. Oregon Coast Beach Connection wasn't the only one to capture this wowing view.

In late summer, we had some fun running around and visit almost every beach access we could in Lincoln City, trying to do so within an hour. We didn't quite make that, but got close. This crazy photo expedition yielded this fascinating shot, which showed a sudden storm system approaching.

At the end of the day, this was the scene. The sunset was clouded over, but no less stunning because of the way the light bounced off of those fluffy formations in the air.

A moody day during the summer created this interesting mix of light and clouds at the D River.

In the late fall, some incredible moments happened at the end of a very cloudy, dreary day. This sunset surprise abruptly opened up and exploded all over the sky. The photo snagged nearly 100 likes on the FB page.

Another fantastic, even otherworldly show of Lincoln City's colors happened at night at Siletz Bay. Often, the most interesting things happen at night – photographically.

Another extremely popular photo from town didn't show the town at all. Instead, this calming yet paradoxically action-like shot of a wave frozen in time caused quite the stir.

