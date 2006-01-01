Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves

Published 10/28/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather. With over seven miles of pristine sands, it's virtually impossible to hide from the lovely sights. It's not even a vague possibility to miss the outstanding sights.

Here's a sampling....

Along the Siletz Bay, where sunsets can become especially engaging.

Next to Cascade Head, the structures known as Three Rocks get battered by a winter storm.

Also on the Siletz Bay, full of calm seas and lulling waves and sands.

The midtown area of Lincoln City, not far from the Sea Horse Motel.

Beautiful beach scene near the access at SW 35th, in the Nelscott area.

