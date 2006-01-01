|
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches. Lincoln City has about seven miles of it, and in spite of constantly well-traveled state – it's like the highest draw on the Oregon coast – it remains remarkably pure and clean.
Things start at the southern end, at the Siletz Bay. Here, sea lions can be seen in the distance, lounging on the spit across the bay.
Wander around the bend and the full beach will come into view. This section next to the bay is especially known for its proliferation of massive chunks of driftwood.
Head north and you'll hit the Nelscott area, which includes these wondrous little beaches, sometimes off the beaten path a bit.
Soon, the beach accesses end, and it's quite a walk until the next one, at around SW 11th.
After that, your only access is at the D River access. This is the dividing line between north and south Lincoln City. It's at the center of town, and at the center of attention.
Several beach accesses present themselves here, as the main part of 101 hosts the outlet mall and numerous other commercial attractions in this district.
The NW 15th access is of particular note, as it allows you to drive on the beach.
Heading up NW Lincoln City, the access points become steeper and include more steps. But the results are stunning.
Soon you enter the Wecoma area and pleasant places like the Grace Hammond Access, which includes a little memorial to pets that have passed away.
Farther north, it's the Road's End district, where literally the road does eventually end.
Beyond that headland is Cascade Head and the surreal pleasures of Neskowin, as you begin to enter the north Oregon coast.
Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast
Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964; before then it was simply a long stretch of sandy beach north of Depoe Bay dotted by several smaller villages, with names like Wecoma, Taft and Nelscott
