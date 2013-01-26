|
Lincoln City, Oregon Hosts a Wonderland of Culinary Events in January
Published
12/23/2012
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – So much good food, so little time. Well, there's a month worth of it, really, throughout January in the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City, all happening at the Culinary Center. A melange of culinary classes heat up this chilly month – including the higlight of this month of munching: the famed Jambalaya Cook-Off.
The Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau will host the 5th Annual Jambalaya Cook-Off, Saturday, January 26, 2013 from 11 am – 2 pm. This year’s competition will be held at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, at 801 SW Hwy 101, on the fourth floor.
Jambalaya, one of the Creole Cookery's hallmarks, varies widely from cook to cook. It always contains rice, and a variety of other ingredients may be used, including tomatoes, onions, green peppers and almost any kind of meat, poultry or fish.
The competition will include chefs from throughout Oregon and Washington competing to take home one of two titles: “Best Jambalaya,” which will be judged by our panel of professional judges, and “People’s Choice,” in which the public will make the final call.
Admission is free to all festival guests and samples go for just fifty cents. Single servings of your favorite jambalaya are available for $3 or a family-sized portion to take home for dinner for only $3-$5. Learn about King Cake from a Louisiana native, enjoy a live cooking demonstration on beignets, and have fun listening to zydeco music.
Other classes throughout the month include:
Saturday, January 5, 11 am to 2 pm. It's the Hands-on Healthy Soups Workshop. Here, you can hone your knife skills while preparing delicious, satisfying, and most importantly – healthy - soups from scratch. At the end, the group will sample them all with a glass of wine.
The menu will include: African peanut soup, curried butternut squash soup, roasted mushroom soup, and Tuscan bean soup with kale.
The class is taught by the Culinary Center's own Chef Sharon Wiest.Cost: $50, includes wine and meal.
Saturday, January 12, 11 am to 2 pm, it's the Hands-on Heart-Healthy Salmon Supper. Take the mystery out of cooking salmon. With the class, you'll prepare it with Asian-inspired healthy and delicious sides, starters and dessert.
Menu: Fresh spring rolls, Asian spinach salad with orange and avocado, miso-glazed wild salmon, baby bok choy, quinoa stir-fry, and a refreshing ginger-lemon sorbet.
Instructor is Chef Sharon Wiest. Cost: $50, includes meal and wine.
Saturday, January 19, 11 am to 2 pm – it's the Mediterranean Vegetarian Demo. “You’ll never miss the meat as we take a meatless culinary tour around the Mediterranean Sea,” said the Culinary Center in a press release.
The menu will include: Greek Hortopita Pie, Provencal Garlic Soup with Poached Egg, Morrocan Couscous with Seven Vegetables and Harissa, Italian Swiss Chard Stuffed with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and served with Broken Olive Sauce, Venetian Apple Cake
Instructors are Chef Sharon Wiest and Chef Pati D'Eliseo. Cost: $50, includes wine and meal.
For further information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/jambalaya-cook-off
