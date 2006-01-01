More Glass Floats in One Oregon Coast Town

Published 05/19/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Lincoln City's Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio is growing, as its showroom features even more glass art on display. In addition to blowing their own pieces of art, visitors to the central Oregon coast hotspot will now be able to purchase items on site. A wide variety of one-of-a-kind handcrafted glass sculptures, bowls and floats created by local artists are available to take or ship home.

"It's exciting to see it come together, it is a beautiful space," said glass studio artist Kelly Howard. "The presence of a person working in the gallery space will make the studio even friendlier to visitors. I hope this will give visitors the chance to talk to someone who can explain how the classes work and also about the process of how things are made, which is sometimes difficult to do while in the middle making something or instructing others."

At the Sears studio, you can make fascinating objects like your own float, a fluted bowl, paperweight, a starfish or a jumbo float. They supply all the material. Instructors guide students through the creative process, creating a memorable sense of delight and awe among those who participate. You feel the heat of the hot glass and watch your creation come to life – from a pile of melted goo to a stunning, colorful object of beauty.

The studio gets rave reviews online.

The Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio is located at 4821 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. They are open Wednesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Drop in to purchase art pieces or call 541-996-2569 to schedule a glass blowing session to make your own.

For further information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map and places to stay in town.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Lincoln City Virtual Tour

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted