Central Coast Town Offers Concert Series Through Spring

Published 12/01/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The Lincoln City Cultural Center is announcing its first-ever subscription concert series, with months of inspiring musical performances from touring bands from around the globe. Keeping Lincoln City's tastes in mind, they're providing traditional Celtic to a fine brass quintet, and from holiday piano, to witty chamber music and fiery "Roots Music." All of it performed in that irresistible atmosphere of the central Oregon coast. (Above: Canadian roots rock band Oh My Darling.)

It's called the Devil's Lake Community Concert Series, and it means if you buy the entire season you can save 20 percent off the individual ticket prices.

A subscription to all five concerts is $90. Individual tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; free for children under 12 with adult. Call 541 994 9994 to reserve.

Your subscription or ticket purchase will help provide musical experiences for the students of north Lincoln county. These touring musicians will be spending time in local schools, offering workshops and concerts throughout the year. Consider an additional donation or to learn more or to sponsor an outreach program, call Niki at 541 994 9994.

The coming lineup starts in December and goes through March.

Friday, December 7. Pianist Jason Farnham. With a Christmas theme, Farnham promises originals like “Calyps-O Christmas Tree” and “I Got the Jingle Bells Blues,” as well as a carol sing-along. In between, you’ll hear his dance-mix arrangement of “Für Elise” (aka “Fur God Sakes Elise, Let’s Dance” and his bossa-nova-samba fusion of “Autumn Leaves.” Did we mention is toy piano? 7 p.m.

Friday, January 18. Roots rock band Oh My Darling. They churn up just the right mix of emotion and elation with their own brand of country. Their prairie roots, mixed with bluegrass, Appalachian, old time, southern twang, and Franco-folk, make their style a melting pot of musical languages. Oh My Darling comes Infused with dynamic vocals, brilliant claw-hammer banjo, inspired fiddling, and grooving bass. It's a mix that's made them one of the hottest players on the Canadian roots scene. Their is strength in numbers, and combined, the foursome is strong as steel. 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 23. Quirky chamber music group Bottom Line Duo. Spencer and Traci Hoveskeland take their audience on a musical ride with quick smiles, dancing eyes, tall tales, comedic marital dueling, and artistic perfection. This husband and wife team - he's on the double bass, she plays cello - will change the way you think about chamber music. They've played at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and for audiences all over the country, large and small. Classically trained, virtuoso technique is paired with a stage presence of joy and humor, taking on a journey that transcends the music. They've been known to transition from a bass concerto to an opera aria, and finish with a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8. Celtic duo Men of Worth. This has been a popular band in the northwest for about two decades now, packing halls in places like Eugene, Salem and Portland. Donnie MacDonald comes from the Isle of Lewis, in the Hebrides. Writing original songs in both English and Gaelic, his first language, Donnie presents the music of his native Scotland with passion and humor. James Keigher was born in County Mayo, in the west of Ireland, and he's a singer, writer and collector of folk music. Between them, MacDonal and Keigher play eight traditional Celtic instruments, from the mandolin to the bodhran. 7 p.m.

Lincoln City Cultural Center. 40 NE Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org, 541.994.9994.

