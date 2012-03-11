Lincoln City, Oregon Chowder Cook-Off Gets Bigger This Year

Published 11/03/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Chefs from all around the northwest will gather on the central Oregon coast on November 10 to compete for the title of best chowder, in a quickly growing festival of the fish called the Annual Chowder Cook-Off. In fact, this year – its eighth year – the Cook-Off has gotten so large it had to move to a bigger venue.

The 8th Annual Chowder Cook-Off is put on by the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau, taking place Saturday, November 10 at noon at the Tanger Outlets Mall.

The master makers of chowder will compete for first, second and third place prizes, as well as the People's Choice Award, which is determined by votes of those attending the festival. Guest celebrity culinary experts will be the judges – and those surprises are still to be announced. Chowders will be judged by originality, difficulty/culinary skills demonstrated, visual appeal and taste.

Along with the chowder, there will be live musical performances by the Ellen Whyte Duo and the Ivie-Meziere Band. Local beer and wine will be on hand for the adults and face painting will be available for the kids.

The festival will wrap up at 6 p.m. Tanger Outlets is located at 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. The cost at the door is $5, which includes 10 tasting sized portions. Admission for children under the age of 12 is free.

For further information on this or other culinary events contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit their website: www.oregoncoast.org.

