Two-Thirds Oregon Coast Closed to Razor Clamming Due to Biotoxin

Published 10/26/24 at 4:14 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Newport, Oregon) - Friday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced an immediate closure on razor clam harvesting on the majority of the Oregon coast, from Cascade Head to the California border. Recent tests showed domoic acid levels - a marine biotoxin – had exceeded safety thresholds. (Photo Seaside Aquarium)

The closure includes Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats, Florence, Reedsport, Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. It also means all areas in between those towns.

Still open to razor clamming is Pacific City northward, roughly a third of the Oregon coastline. That includes the Seaside to Warrenton areas, which are the most prolific for clamming, containing 90 percent of the state's population.

The ODA will continue to conduct shellfish toxin tests at least twice a month, conditions permitting. Areas closed due to biotoxins require two consecutive tests with safe results before reopening.

ODFW reports other shellfish:

Mussels:

OPEN coastwide.

Bay clams:

OPEN coastwide.

Crabs:

OPEN coastwide.

NOTE: sport crabbing in the ocean off the Oregon coast is closed through Nov. 30.

This follows earlier incidents this year where 20 people fell severely ill after consuming mussels tainted with PSP. Elevated levels of domoic acid and other biotoxins subsequently led to the comprehensive shutdown of recreational shellfish harvesting along the entire Oregon coast. Even commercial harvesting areas and the two bays on the Washington coast saw closures. It marked the most extensive health-related shellfish shutdown on record.



Manzanita area

Domoic acid, a naturally occurring toxin, has surged in recent years due to warmer ocean temperatures fostering its growth. The crabbing industry has also faced significant setbacks, with shorter seasons and serious delays over the past five years. See What is This Annoying Domoic Acid Stuff? And Why It's Affecting the Oregon / Washington Coast

People should always call the Shellfish Safety Hotline at 1-800-448-2474 before heading out to harvest any shellfish or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage .

