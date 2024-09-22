Oregon Shores' Toast to the Coast Cruise in Portland Benefits Beaches, Volunteer Group

Published 9/22/24 at 5:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Portland, Oregon) – Live jazz aboard a boat cruising the Willamette River, with seafood from the coast and a one-of-a-kind experience: yes please. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

It's all part of the Toast to the Coast Willamette River Cruise, happening October 19, where attendees get to engage in a unique boat trip along the scenic waterways in and around Portland and enjoy an open bar on the waves. The event is a fundraiser for Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, the volunteer group that keeps an eye on the Oregon coast and has helped ensure its recreational use many times in the past.

Tickets are now on sale for the Toast to the Coast Willamette River Cruise on that Saturday, which features an evening ride along the river to a jazz trio, an open bar and delicious seafood from this coastline. It also provides a silent auction with exclusive coastal experiences, art, and absolutely distinctive items for sale, with all proceeds going to support Oregon Shores’ mission to protect Oregon’s coastal ecosystems and communities.

The event starts at the Portland Spirit’s Caruthers Landing (110 SE Caruthers St) at 6 p.m., then gives guests a breathtaking view of the Willamette River while digging into a special menu of incomparable Oregon and coastal ingredients. As the cruise gets underway, you can bid on various auction items, including guided coastal tours, coastal artwork, and exclusive eco-adventure packages.





Oregon Shores is on the receiving end of all proceeds, a group which has historically provided integral efforts in preserving the health of the Oregon coast's ecosystems and environments through advocacy, education and conservation. It's been a major force behind the creation of areas like the 804 Trail at Yachats, Coquille Point's public access in Bandon, as well as Sikta Sedge State Natural Area and Clay Meyers State Natural Area near Pacific City.

Behind the scenes, this group has been a major player in keeping the coastline freed up for recreation.



Whalen Island Park, Pacific City (Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

“Toast to the Coast is more than just an evening out; it’s a chance to celebrate Oregon’s beautiful coastline and impact its future,” said Elise Newman, Oregon Shores’ Executive Director. “This event is vital to supporting our conservation initiatives, and we’re excited to offer our community an unforgettable experience while supporting a great cause.”

About the Cruise Ship

The Willamette Star was built in '96 in Wisconsin, assembled in Boardman, Oregon and then sailed from there to its home in Portland. Its maiden voyage was in March, 1996.



804 Trail

In February 2003, the Willamette Star underwent a significant transformation. The ship was sliced in half, and an 18-foot section was seamlessly integrated into its midsection, extending its overall length from 75 to 93 feet. This expansion allowed for more passengers, with the seating capacity growing from 65 to accommodate up to 100 people. Notable enhancements included a permanent bus station, a buffet area, a walk-in cooler, and upgrades to the Columbia Deck. Fast-forward to 2023, and the vessel received yet another update - this time with fresh carpeting and new chairs.

Event Details

The ship begins boarding at 5:15 p.m., with the cruise going from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets: Available for purchase: https://oregonshores.org/toast/

For more information about Oregon Shores, contact Elise Newman, Executive Director, elise@oregonshores.org.

Near Depoe Bay

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

