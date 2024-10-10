UPDATES: Thursday's Aurora Borealis Over Washington, Oregon, Coast Latest - Comet

Published 10/10/24 at 7:35 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – NEW UPDATES HERE: Aurora Borealis / Comet Updates for Portland, Oregon, Washington, Coastlines - Decent chance of a strong showing, some possibility Fri

CME hit Earth 11 a.m. Pacific Time and according to NOAA, using dramatic language: “ Solar wind speeds have jumped up to 750 km/s, and a crack is opening in Earth's magnetic field. A severe G4-class geomagnetic storm is underway.”

TIMING: Still dusk to about 11 p.m. in Oregon / Washington / Coastlines at its strongest but please check half-hour prediction.

Bonus: may see Comet A3 in west after dusk. CME may rip part of comet's tail. MORE SOON AT ANOTHER OREGON COAST BEACH CONNECTION ARTICLE

There's a huge buzz on the net about this one: a decent chance of seeing more Aurora Borealis in Oregon, Washington and the coastlines is coming tomorrow night (Thursday). It brings a possibility of it being as visible and as prominent as the big one in May. (Photo of Yachats - Jacklyn Larsen Photography)

Look just after dusk on Thursday, with effects possibly on and off through the a.m. hours of Friday, and then maybe more on Friday night.

Oregon and Washington towns like Cougar, Westport, Portland, Eugene, Bandon, Ashland, Seattle and Seaside may again get an eyeful – just days after a surprise Northern Lights filled the skies from Medford through to Ruby Beach. Even better: skies look to be clear to mostly clear Thursday and Friday.

More solar eruptions (part of the current busy solar cycle) happened the other day, a sizable X flare, say scientists at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). This one is expected to hit tomorrow during the day, and sadly it's possible the strongest of the storm will happen in the daylight hours on the Pacific / Oregon / Washington side of the coast.

So, it may be a dud, cautioned Jim Todd of Portland's OMSI. However, there are some good chances it'll put on a big show this far south and maybe farther. Check the 30-minute aurora borealis forecast



On the southern Oregon coast, this display happened near Port Orford this summer (courtesy Discover Port Orford).

“A severe (G4) geomagnetic storm watch was officially added beginning tomorrow when the fast moving CME associated with the flare event is expected to sweep past Earth,” Todd told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “While there are no guarantees, a repeat of the geomagnetic storm and aurora event back in May could be on the horizon.”

The SWPC was upbeat about this as well, though cautious.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather - Inland Oregon Weather

“Aurora may be seen as low as Alabama and northern California,” the agency said.

In a press conference, NOAA said there's a 25% chance it could be as large-scale as the May event, but the big difference here is that one had a couple of CME's (coronal mass ejections) combine. This incoming solar storm is just one - though a biggie.

Timing of the Aurora Borealis for Oregon and Washington?



In Bandon, Manuela Durson caught spectacular shots of the aurora borealis back in May. see Manuela Durson Fine Arts

These are subject to drastic change, but currently predictions show the mid latitudes (the Northwest) at a Kp 7 from about 8 p.m. through 11 p.m. Thursday. If that holds, that will be an extremely strong showing. It drops to Kp 6 and then to 5 in the morning hours of Friday.

Friday night it shows up again as a Kp 4 after dusk and into the morning hours.

The NOAA press conference earlier on Wednesday had scientists saying if the storm does reach G4 levels it should be viewable after dusk. If you're on the Washington or Oregon coast, the clear horizon will keep sunset rays around longer and it could take more time to see it with your camera or your eye.



Seattle - courtesy Sue Berry Sue Berry

Experts still suggest getting out into an area free of city lights as it may well not show up for the human eye but only for camera equipment. Washington's coastline and Oregon beaches will be perfect for that.

Even better: scientists at NOAA said this could reach higher than a G4 and hit a G5. NOAA said they didn't even have a G5 stormwatch, it's that rare.

This solar disturbance is expected to cause considerable technological issues in some areas, and NOAA said it had to talk to U.S. power grid officials to prepare.

Also in the skies starting tomorrow: if you have binoculars or a telescope, begin looking for Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. It will be low in the west and likely not visible with the human eye. However, getting a shot of this and the Aurora Borealis will be like striking photographic gold. Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Could be Visible

MORE PHOTOS BELOW













