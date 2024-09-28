Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Could be Visible This Week To Oregon-Washington, Coastlines, but Better in Oct - Video

(Bandon, Oregon) – Yesterday, it made its closest approach to the sun, and in the next few days it may be visible in some parts of Oregon and Washington – although the coastlines of either might be a stretch. But wait, there's more: it may yet be seen in early evening skies along the coastlines of Oregon and Washington in October. Above: photo from the ISS this week by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick.

C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is the comet everyone has been talking about the last few days and with good reason: it's already been photographed in various parts of the world, including the U.S. From now through through October 1, it may be visible in the east some 45 minutes before sunrise – for those 40 degrees north or higher (which is us here in Washington, Oregon and its coastlines).

However, scientists say, it's going to be extremely low on the horizon. While it will be decently bright at +2 or +3 magnitude – about the visibility of stars in the Big Dipper – it's going to be more difficult to see through all that atmosphere.

Space.com recommends you bring binoculars to your little out-of-this-world sojourn.

If you can see it, you'll be looking at a fuzzy object with a tail shooting upwards.

Photo ISS - NASA (cropped)

It's possible it could get as bright as Venus, if dust conditions and sunlight match up right. There's also a possibility it could be visible by telescopes in the daylight, though you'll have to know exactly where to look.



Photo ISS - NASA (the full shot)

At that point in October, the Oregon coast and Washington coast get a little bit of the advantage to see with the naked eye as it will be low in the western horizon – really low. However, blue hour light may cause interference.

Places to look this week could be from Manzanita's Neahkahnie Overlook, where can see the east fairly well.

Stay tuned to Oregon Coast Beach Connection for more on when and where to look at that time. See live coverage of the comet from a telescope in Italy

