Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Could be Visible This Week To Oregon-Washington, Coastlines, but Better in Oct - Video

Published 9/28/24 at 9:25 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – Yesterday, it made its closest approach to the sun, and in the next few days it may be visible in some parts of Oregon and Washington – although the coastlines of either might be a stretch. But wait, there's more: it may yet be seen in early evening skies along the coastlines of Oregon and Washington in October. Above: photo from the ISS this week by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is the comet everyone has been talking about the last few days and with good reason: it's already been photographed in various parts of the world, including the U.S. From now through through October 1, it may be visible in the east some 45 minutes before sunrise – for those 40 degrees north or higher (which is us here in Washington, Oregon and its coastlines).

However, scientists say, it's going to be extremely low on the horizon. While it will be decently bright at +2 or +3 magnitude – about the visibility of stars in the Big Dipper – it's going to be more difficult to see through all that atmosphere.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather Inland Oregon Weather

Space.com recommends you bring binoculars to your little out-of-this-world sojourn.

If you can see it, you'll be looking at a fuzzy object with a tail shooting upwards.

Manuela Durson caught this fire shot of Neowise in the east above the southern Oregon coast of Bandon - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts


Photo ISS - NASA (cropped)

It's possible it could get as bright as Venus, if dust conditions and sunlight match up right. There's also a possibility it could be visible by telescopes in the daylight, though you'll have to know exactly where to look.


Photo ISS - NASA (the full shot)

At that point in October, the Oregon coast and Washington coast get a little bit of the advantage to see with the naked eye as it will be low in the western horizon – really low. However, blue hour light may cause interference.

Places to look this week could be from Manzanita's Neahkahnie Overlook, where can see the east fairly well.

Stay tuned to Oregon Coast Beach Connection for more on when and where to look at that time. See live coverage of the comet from a telescope in Italy

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

NOAA Releases Fall Predictions: That It for Summer in Oregon, Washington, Coast?
The coast may not get the coveted Second Summer. Weather

Much Stuffing of Faces at S. Oregon Coast's Blackberry Arts Festival, Coos Bay
August 24 and 25, happening in downtown Coos Bay. Coos Bay events

Lion's Mane Jellyfish Washing Up Could Still Sting: Oregon Coast Visitors Sho...
Photos of the one in Lincoln City, reports from elsewhere. Marine sciences

Humpbacks Seen on N. Oregon Coast: Good Time to Check Columbia Near Astoria
It could be the beginning of a bunch of sightings. Marine sciences

Oregon Coast Summer's Dreamy Discoveries May Include Weirdly Calm Waters
Summer is full of twists and turns, if you do it right. Depoe Bay

Central Oregon Coast's Beverly Beach is Back After 11-Month Closure
Newport's Beverly Beach State Park is back in action August 1

South Oregon Coast's Charleston Facility Gets Unique Salp / 'Gummy Bear of th...
New at the Charleston Marine Life Center, also elegant octo vid. Marine sciences, Coos Bay

Bedrock Showing, New Fishing Holes Forming at Oregon Coast Beach, No One Sure...
Tiny 'bay-like' features, fishing holes, bedrock all near Newport. Sciences


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted