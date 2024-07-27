Shellfish Poisons Close Down More of Oregon Coast to Mussels, Razor Clams

Published 7/27/24 at 7:35 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Oregon Coast) – Another chapter in one of the region's most serious seafood biotoxin experiences has opened up – this time with another closure of mussel and razor clamming on the south Oregon coast. Gathering of both for recreational purposes is now shut down in another area due to both paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) and domoic acid.

Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said both mussel and razor clam harvesting were closed as of Friday afternoon from Cape Blanco down to the California border. That includes the areas around Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings.

“Mussels are closed for high levels of paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) and razors for high levels of domoic acid,” ODFW said. “Both are natural marine biotoxins.”

Earlier this year, 20 people got severely ill from eating mussels containing PSP. Subsequent discoveries of elevated levels of that biotoxin and domoic acid in other areas caused the entire Oregon coast to be shut down to harvesting for fun. Even some commercial areas that produced mussels were closed, as well as the two bays where mussels could be found on the Washington coast.



It was the most comprehensive shut down ever of shellfish on the coast for health reasons.

Domoic acid is also naturally occurring. However, it has been on a sharp rise in recent years as oceans become warmer and more conducive to its growth. The crabbing industry has been severely affected by it in the last five because of shorter seasons and serious delays. See What is This Annoying Domoic Acid Stuff? And Why It's Affecting the Oregon / Washington Coast





This new closure extends an already-existing one for mussels further into the south coast. Currently, getting mussels from beaches and bays is closed from Cape Lookout down through Coos Bay because of PSP. That includes areas around Pacific City, Lincoln City, Waldport, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Reedsport, and the northern edges of Coos Bay.

“Razor clamming remains closed from Yachats to Coos Bay for high levels of PSP and domoic acid,” ODFW said.

Razor clams are closed from Seaside northward due to the annual conservation closure, and these are not in season along the Washington coast.

You can still get mussels from Warrenton down through Oceanside. Razor clams can still be obtained from Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, Nestucca Bay, Siletz Bay at Lincoln City, in the Depoe Bay and Newport areas, and down through Waldport.

“PSP is a foodborne illness caused by saxitoxins produced by marine algae and caused by eating shellfish contaminated with the naturally occurring biotoxin, including scallops, mussels, clams, oysters and cockles, as well as some fish and crabs,” said OHA earlier this year.

PSP can be deadly, especially for children. Quick medical attention can lessen the risk of death.

You cannot get rid of either poisons by cooking them out. You also cannot taste the biotoxins. The symptoms often show up within 30 to 60 minutes after a person consumes the seafood.

