Inland Gets 100-Degree, Extended Heatwave - Oregon / Washington Coast Will Be Refuge

Published 07/21/22 at 5:45 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – The Oregon coast and Washington coast will be the only refuge in the Pacific Northwest from what appears to be an ugly heatwave for much of the inland region, and one that will last rather long. (Above: near Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

A stifling and rather lengthy period of 100-degree heat is coming for the inland areas of Washington and Oregon, with the Beaver State getting more of it than up north around Seattle. Sunday through Wednesday will be the hottest for most areas. Seattle flirts with the lower 90s at times, on and off through Wednesday, while Olympia remains a bit cooler. But it's in Portland and the I-5 corridor that will see the highest temps, and that is likely to include the Oregon Coast Range at times.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland said earlier models have been predicting 105 degrees for some areas, but that seems to have changed slightly.

“The good news is that the number of members suggesting 105F or warmer has dropped considerably relative to 24 hours ago,” the NWS said. “Nonetheless, NBM probabilities suggest a 40-50% chance that temperatures of 95F or warmer will occur Monday through Friday so this heat event may end up still being quite impactful due to it lasting quite a bit longer than most of our heatwaves.”

Most predictions are showing that the low pressure and thus the heat will end up over the Willamette Valley, the NWS said. Yet parts of the Oregon coast and Washington coast could still see some soaring highs.

“This should result in the coast remaining substantially cooler as weak onshore flow ensues,” the NWS said. “It appears the odds of 90F or warmer occurring even at our warmest locations along the coast like Raymond and Tillamook is less than 10%.”

There will also be considerable mugginess to contend with before the heatwave is over, the NWS said.

On the north Washington coast, temps from Sunday through Wednesday are up in the 70s, sometimes pushing close to 80, with mostly sunny to sunny conditions. Farther south on the central Washington coast around Westport, conditions vacillate from mostly sunny to partly sunny and temperatures stick around the mid 60s.

On the north Oregon coast and southern Washington coast, Sunday through Wednesday are in the lower 70s with somewhat sunny conditions. This includes areas like Long Beach, Cannon Beach down through Rockaway Beach.



Westport, Washington: courtesy Washington State Parks



Farther south into the central Oregon coast, the heatwave days of Sunday through Monday are much cooler, with areas like Lincoln City through Florence a few degrees cooler than the north coast.

Into Coos Bay, Reedsport and Bandon it's also a similar forecast, with high temps only reaching the upper 60s during the week.

Deeper into the south Oregon coast, at what is often the region's “Banana Belt,” areas like Gold Beach and Brookings find themselves sunnier, even cloudless at times, but high temps remain around 70 or less.

Expect extremely light winds along all of the Washington and Oregon coast, which will bring the need for sunscreen on those sunny days if you're right on the beach. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Cape Ferrelo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.

