Excessive Heat Warning Near 100 for Oregon, Portland – Even Coast Range Has Advisory

Published 9/03/24 at 8:25 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Salem, Oregon) – Nearly half of Oregon and about half of Washington are under one kind of heat warning or advisory with temps soaring to 100 in some areas. Portland and the valley are under an Excessive Heat Warning on Thursday and Friday, while the Oregon Coast Range and much of Washington are under a heat advisory as temps hit the 90s there. Even just a few miles from the beaches will bring the heatwave conditions, while a small sliver of shoreline enjoys more moderate temps.

It may even break some records for early September, with Portland expected to hit 101 on Thursday.

The northern part of the I-5 corridor is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday through Friday, and a broad part of the region is under a heat advisory – including the entirety of the Coast Range down to the California border and all of western Washington.

The Excessive Heat Watch for half of Washington and a quarter of Oregon is from early Thursday through late Friday. It includes Bellingham down to Vancouver, and Tacoma and Seattle over to the Olympic Peninsula. For Oregon, it's all of the Coast Range.

“Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected,” the NWS said. “This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.”



Coos Bay area's Silver and Golden Falls

The Excessive Heat Warning is for the Portland Metro area down through Eugene, and includes McMinnville, Rooster Rock, Silverton, Oakridge, Hillsboro and Monmouth.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 expected,” the NWS said. “Overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 70, warmest in urban areas, Columbia River Gorge, and Cascade foothills and valleys.”

The Columbia Gorge is getting a fire weather watch will all the winds and heat it's expecting.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather (also see all Oregon weather alerts at that link)

According to the National Weather Service, much of it comes from a thermal trough that parks over the region and won't let go for a few days. Southern Oregon towns like Roseburg or Medford stay below the 95-degree mark, however.

“Temperatures will increase into the mid 90s inland and upper 70s along the coast, 10-15 degrees warmer than our typical early September temperatures,” the NWS said.

The valley regions ramp up the heat on Wednesday rather quickly, hitting the upper 80s to low 90s in many instances. Thursday and Friday are the hottest, while Friday simmers down just a bit. Saturday will likely be in the low to mid 90s, and Sunday tapers off into the 80s and more seasonal temps.

Along the Oregon coast, conditions stay sunny and pleasant in the 60s to 70s, but drive just a few miles inland and you'll hit the heat like a giant wall. South coast spots like Bandon or Coos Bay will have some haze earlier in the day but that will burn off, though Brookings is typically hotter, reaching the 80s. North coast towns like Cannon Beach, Manzanita or Newport remain in the 70s and very sunny, turning a bit cloudy later in the weekend.

