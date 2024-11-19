Central Oregon Coast Kicks Off Holidays with Two Cheery Events in Newport

Published 11/19/24 at 5:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Holiday cheer descends on the central Oregon coast town of Newport in December with a musical flair as the Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC) features two sizable events. "Holly Jolly - A Free Festive Family Affair" happens December 8 and a few days before – on December 4 – there's Baroque and Beyond for the Holidays.

Wednesday, December 4 kicks off the season in Newport with the "Baroque and Beyond for the Holidays (by candlelight!)," featuring Adam Flatt, conductor. Amid the regular music of the season you'll also experience George Frideric Handel's “Entrance of the Queen of Sheba” from Solomon, Johann Sebastian Bach's Orchestral Suite no. 3 in D Major and a bit of Ernest Bloch – the composer who lived in Newport for awhile.

The ensemble includes Erin Adair, flute, a violist Shauna Keyes. It happens at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$70 (Standard/Preferred/Premium) - $16* Students w/ ID.

Sunday, December 8 brings the "Holly Jolly – A Free Festive Family Affair," an event that promises a delightful day filled with youth artmaking activities, socializing with friends and neighbors, indulging in sweet treats, and singing along to beloved holiday classics. Admission is free, thanks to the generous support of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) and Coastal Voices, a 52-member mixed-voice chorus (previously known as "Central Coast Chorale").



Path at the NPAC

OCCA’s Executive Director Jason Holland expressed his excitement, saying, “We love welcoming community members to this festive event. The hope is that this unique, multi-sensory experience will help families get their Holiday season off to a fun start.”

Activities will begin at 2:00 p.m. with youth artmaking, followed by a community sing-along at 3:00 p.m. Attendees can look forward to singing well-known holiday favorites that have been cherished since the 1940s, as well as more recent hits. Lyrics will be prominently displayed on a large movie screen in the Alice Silverman Theatre, with a mix of songs in both English and Spanish, and a few surprises to keep everyone entertained.

"Science has proven that singing is good for you, and there's no better way to feel better overall than by singing with a group," said Rhodd Caldwell, Artistic Director of Coastal Voices. "Minimize the stressors around this time of year - and get your winter season off to a great start - by joining with your family and friends in singing familiar holiday songs you know and love."

For more information, visit coastarts.org/events/hollyjolly or call (541) 265-2787. Newport Performing Arts Center is located at 777 W. Olive Street in Newport, Oregon. Parking is plentiful and free. MORE NEWPORT BELOW

